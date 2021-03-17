PSG shut down youth academy amid COVID-19 outbreak
The French club said several new coronavirus cases were recently detected following a testing campaign at the training centre.
French football club Paris Saint-Germain closed their youth academy training facility on Wednesday following a COVID-19 outbreak.
The French club said several new coronavirus cases were recently detected following a testing campaign at the training centre. The club said the academy will be closed until Monday “as a precautionary measure" and that a new round of testing will take place on Friday.
Meanwhile, PSG's women's team did not travel to the Czech Republic for their Champions League match against Sparta Prague because of several positive tests within the squad. PSG won the first leg 5-0 and would qualify even if UEFA hands Sparta a 3-0 forfeit victory.
UEFA said the issue will be discussed by their disciplinary body.
