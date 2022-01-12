PSG postpone Qatar training camp over France's COVID-19 situation
Paris, France: Paris Saint-Germain's three-day training camp in Qatar and Saudi Arabia has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 situation in France, the capital club announced Wednesday.
"Given the health situation in France, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to preserve the health of its staff and players by postponing the Qatar Winter Tour 2022 and the friendly match in Riyadh," PSG said.
The tour had been scheduled for 16-19 January, culminating in the match against a local team in the Saudi capital.
PSG has been hard hit by COVID-19, with Argentina star Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Juan Bernat and midfielders Danilo Pereira, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria all having tested positive for coronavirus.
France has suffered more than 125,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and continues to register thousands of daily new coronavirus cases as the highly contagious Omicron variant drives up infections to record highs.
