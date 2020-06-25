You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

'Protocols are in place for reason', Wimbledon chief expresses disappointment over botched Adria Tour

Sports Reuters Jun 25, 2020 16:40:15 IST

Images of players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying at Novak Djokovic’s charity exhibition in Serbia and Croatia were “disappointing” and tennis must learn its lesson, outgoing Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis has said.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki contracted the novel coronavirus after playing in the Adria Tour, which drew big crowds and saw players pose for pictures.

Protocols are in place for reason, Wimbledon chief expresses disappointment over botched Adria Tour

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, centre, poses with volunteers and players during the Adria Tour charity tournament, in Belgrade Serbia. AP

racted the novel coronavirus after playing in the Adria Tour, which drew big crowds and saw players pose for pictures.

Lewis, who will step down as the CEO of All England Lawn Tennis Club in July, told British media he hoped everyone made a speedy recovery but that the mistakes of the event must not be repeated.

“The images were disappointing and I think that ... what needs to come out of it is everybody involved — not just players, but administrators, organisers, entourages — understands that the protocols, rules and regulations are in place for a reason.

“That’s a really important lesson to learn.”

The pandemic forced the suspension of the professional season in early March and the 2020 Wimbledon championships were then cancelled.

The US Open is the next Grand Slam on the calendar and organisers plan stringent measures to keep those taking part safe. Some top players, including Djokovic, had initially called those measures “extreme”.

With the Serbian world number one heading the men’s players council, Lewis urged athletes to play a bigger leadership role.

“I would hope from an organisers’ point of view — let’s say the US Open and Roland Garros, but also the other international tournaments — that protocols will be easier to enforce and observed than they otherwise might have been,” said Lewis.

“I sincerely hope that when international tennis tournaments resume, the sport will be more disciplined and follow the protocols in place at whatever tournament is being staged at the time.”

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 16:40:15 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Caution fatigue during COVID-19: Here's why one may feel it and how they can get better of the stress with a few steps

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres