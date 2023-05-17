The top Indian wrestlers continued their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by visiting the Hanuman Temple near the protest site Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. The wrestlers, who are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, will also be visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Wednesday.

Olympic medallists Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Asian champion Vinesh Phogat and other prominent wrestlers are protesting against Brij Bhushan in the national capital since 23 April. The WFI president has been accused of sexual harassment and two FIRs have been registered against him by the Delhi Police.

Bajrang spoke to the media after the wrestlers’ visit to the temple and urged for help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

“I think our voices are not reaching PM Modi. We request him and Home Minister to ensure justice for us. They gave the slogan, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’. So we request that give justice to these daughters. They are also the nation’s daughters,” Punia said.

“We have come to the temple to seek Bajrang Bali’s blessings so that the daughters of our country get justice at the earliest.”

Vinesh said that the 25-day long protest to get Brij Bhushan arrested is the “country’s misfortune”.

“It is our country’s misfortune. Does every girl of the country need to do a sit-in to get justice. Can’t we punish the guilty, our country cannot be so weak.”

Sakshee Malikkh on Twitter asked for help from videographers and photographers.

“We need videography/photography volunteers who can support us in our fight for justice. If you’re interested in supporting us please DM,” she wrote.

We need videography/photography volunteers who can support us in our fight for justice. If you’re interested in supporting us please DM — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 17, 2023

The wrestlers were accompanied by Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad on their visit to the temple.

On Tuesday, the wrestlers had indicated that they could take their protest to Ram Lila ground.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.