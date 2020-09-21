Professional tennis player, former cricketer Ashleigh Barty wins golf tournament in COVID-19 break
Barty proved she has what it takes on a course designed by Greg Norman, claiming the Brookwater Golf Club women's title near Brisbane with a commanding 7 and 5 triumph in the matchplay final.
Sydney: Multi-talented Ashleigh Barty has conquered tennis, been a professional cricketer and has now added another string to her sporting bow by winning a golf tournament.
The world number one Australian would ordinarily be in Europe preparing to defend her French Open crown on the Roland Garros clay.
But she pulled out over coronavirus fears, having also missed the US Open, and instead of swinging a racquet picked up her golf clubs.
View this post on Instagram
The 24-year-old proved she has what it takes on a course designed by Greg Norman, claiming the Brookwater Golf Club women's title near Brisbane with a commanding 7 and 5 triumph in the matchplay final.
"Champions," she wrote on Instagram Monday accompanying a picture of herself holding a trophy alongside men's winner Louis Dobbelaar.
"Is there anything you can't do?," asked one social media user, while another equally in awe wrote: "Wait...what? Tennis—Cricket—Tennis—Golf? @ashbarty - you beauty!"
Barty, who played cricket for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League in 2015-16, has been working on her golf game during her Covid-19 enforced absence from tennis.
Local media said she had slashed her handicap from 10 to four while playing rounds with fellow Grand Slam winner Pat Rafter and her boyfriend Garry Kissick.
Kissick is a PGA trainee professional at Brookwater, where he first met Barty in 2016.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US PGA Safeway Open: Sam Burns grabs two-stroke lead on Harry Higgs in second round
World number 171 Burns stood on a 36-hole career low of 15-under 129 at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California.
PGA Tour Championship: World No 1 Dustin Johnson claims three-shot victory to clinch FedEx Cup, $15 million prize
Dustin Johnson became the first No 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.
PGA Tour Championship: Dustin Johnson rediscovers driving form to seize five-stroke lead after third round
The 36-year-old American is chasing his first PGA playoff crown and third victory since the tour returned from a three-month coronavirus shutdown in June, standing on 19-under after 54 holes at East Lake in Atlanta.