A statement from US Soccer said CONCACAF had opened an investigation into the alleged incident, which occurred at Tuesday's game between the United States and Nicaragua in Guatemala City, won 4-2 by the United States.

Guatemala City: US Soccer have said that an investigation had been launched after an American player was racially abused by a Nicaraguan opponent during a regional qualifier for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

"Language and behavior of this nature are unacceptable," US Soccer said. "Bigotry, prejudice, and hatred will never have a place in our game or our society.

"US Soccer took action by filing an official report with Concacaf and was subsequently informed that an investigation will begin immediately."

Futsal is a five-a-side version of football played indoors on a smaller pitch roughly the size of a basketball court.