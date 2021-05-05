Probe ordered after US player racially abused by Nicaraguan opponent at Futsal event
A statement from US Soccer said CONCACAF had opened an investigation into the alleged incident, which occurred at Tuesday's game between the United States and Nicaragua in Guatemala City, won 4-2 by the United States.
Guatemala City: US Soccer have said that an investigation had been launched after an American player was racially abused by a Nicaraguan opponent during a regional qualifier for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.
"Language and behavior of this nature are unacceptable," US Soccer said. "Bigotry, prejudice, and hatred will never have a place in our game or our society.
"US Soccer took action by filing an official report with Concacaf and was subsequently informed that an investigation will begin immediately."
Futsal is a five-a-side version of football played indoors on a smaller pitch roughly the size of a basketball court.
