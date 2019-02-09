You are here:
Pro Volleyball League: Captain Jerome Vinith leads Calicut Heroes to rout over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 09, 2019 23:25:24 IST

Skipper Jerome Vinith guided Calicut Heroes to a dominating 5-0 win over Kochi Blue Spikers on the eighth day of the Pro Volleyball League on Saturday.

Action from the Pro Volleyball League game between Kochi Blue Spikers and Calicut Heroes. Image courtesy: PVL

Calicut registered a bonus point after beating Kochi 15-11, 15-9, 15-14, 15-13, 15-10 in a lop-sided contest in front of a packed house.

Jerome scored 16 points (14 spikes and two serves) for Calicut, while K Praveen Kumar put up a valiant effort for Kochi with 10 points (nine spikes and one block).

Ajith Lal and Vinith also became the leading scorers of spike points with 38 and 33 respectively from three matches.

Paul Lotman was adjudged the player of the match.

Saturday's defeat was Kochi Blue Spikers' first after four games.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 23:25:24 IST

