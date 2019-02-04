Pro Volleyball League: Black Hawks Hyderabad win 3-2 to edge past Ahmedabad Defenders

Kochi: Black Hawks Hyderabad beat Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in a keenly-contested match on the third day of the Pro Volleyball League on Monday.

The Hyderabad side won 15-11, 13-15, 15-11, 14-15, 15-9 in the match played at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Skipper Carson Clark led from the front with 15 points (12 spikes, 1 block and 2 serves) in his side's victory.

For the Ahmedabad team, Russian Victor Sysoev scored 12 points (11 spikes and 1 block).

Hyderabad won the toss and decided to receive and broke Ahmedabad's serve pretty easily. But both sides looked rusty, gifting points on errors.

At the first Technical Time Out (TTO), Hyderabad took a two-point lead as scoreboard read 8-6.

Coming back after the TTO, Hyderabad called for a Super Point but wasted the opportunity and Ahmedabad got the two points via Novika Bjelica's spike, levelling the score at 8-8.

A Super Serve from Dilip Koiwal gave Ahmedabad an 11-10 lead and to press advantage, they immediately called for a Super Point but an error from Koiwal gave the lead back to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad were not going to let this lead slip as Alex Bader came up with a Super Serve to take his team to a 14-11 lead.

Ahmedabad skipper Ranjit Singh's error then gave away Hyderabad the first set 15-11.

The match ultimately went to the decider, and Hyderabad came out all guns blazing as captain Clark, Amit Kumar and Rohit Kumar came to the fore.

Hyderabad called for a Super Point at 10-4 and Clark's serve did the job as they won their first Super Point of the match taking the score to 12-4.

Here is the moment @blackhawkshyd finally won the see-saw battle against the @AhmedabadDefen1 . Catch all the action from the @RuPay_npci Pro Volleyball league live and exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Liv. @SPNSportsIndia @SonyLIV #ThrillKaCall #RuPayPVL pic.twitter.com/sfkDTfOfyJ — Pro Volleyball (@ProVolleyballIN) February 4, 2019

Ahmedabad attempted a comeback as they scored three consecutive points from 6-13 to reduce the lead to 9-13.

But it was the young Rohit again whose spike broke Ahmedabad's momentum and Hyderabad eventually closed the set 15-9 and the match 3-2.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.