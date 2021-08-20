A total of 59 players were retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP), six in the Retained Young Players (RYP), and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.

Pro Kabaddi (PKL) teams have come out with their list of retained players ahead of the eighth season of the tournament.

A total of 59 players were retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP), six in the Retained Young Players (RYP), and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category as teams begin assembling their squads for the upcoming season slated to take place in December.

The non-retained players including all squad players from PKL seasons six and seven will go under the hammer at the auctions in Mumbai from 29 to 31 August.

Defending champions Bengal Warriors have retained their captain Maninder Singh along with one of the main heroes of the PKL 7 final – Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibaksh. Top points scorer of PKL 7 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls for a second consecutive season.

The MVP of PKL 7, Naveen Kumar, has been retained by Dabang Delhi KC under the ‘Retained Young Players’ category.

Experienced players like Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), and Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha) have been retained by their respective teams.

Patna Pirates have not retained their star raider Pardeep Narwal so he'll be the one to watch out for in the auctions.

Other include Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai, and Rohit Kumar will also be part of the player pool for the upcoming player auction.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner and CEO of Mashal Sports said, “Preserving the spirit of squad continuity and team dynamics, the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has maintained its Player Retention Policy, benefitting players and teams alike. The excitement among viewers and fans this year is palpable, and we are confident of delivering a stellar Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League!”

Here's the full list of retained players:

Bengal Warriors

Elite Retained Players:

Maninder Singh - Raider

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder

Rinku Narwal - Defender

Retained Young Players

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider

Amit Sheoran - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Saurabh Nandal - Defender

Banty - Raider

Mohit Sehrawat - Defender

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Players

Vijay - All Rounder

Neeraj Narwal - Raider

Retained Young Players

Naveen Kumar - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Balram - All Rounder

Sumit - Defender

Mohit - Defender

Gujarat Giants

Elite Retained Players

Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender

Sunil Kumar - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Harmanjeet Singh - Raider

Sumit - Defender

Ankit - Defender

Haryana Steelers

Elite Retained Players

Vikash Kandola - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Vinay - Raider

Vikas Chillar - Raider

Chand Singh - Defender

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Elite Retained Players

Amit Hooda - Defender

Vishal - Defender

Retained Young Players

Nitin Rawal - All Rounder

Existing New Young Players

Sachin Narwal - All-rounder

Pavan TR - Defender

Sushil Gulia - Raider

Elavarasan A - Defender

Patna Pirates

Elite Retained Players

Neeraj Kumar - Defender

Monu - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Sahil Mann - All Rounder

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider

Mohit - Raider

Puneri Paltan

Elite Retained Players

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender

Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider

Hadi Tajik - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Sanket Sawant - Defender

Pankaj Mohite - Raider

Tamil Thalaivas

Existing New Young Players

Sagar - Defender

Himanshu - Defender

M Abishek - Defender

Telugu Titans

Elite Retained Players

Rakesh Gowda - Raider

Retained Young Players

Ankit Beniwal - Raider

Rajnish - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Manish - Defender

Akash Choudhary - Defender

Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender

U Mumba

Elite Retained Players

Abhishek Singh - Raider

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder

Harendra Kumar - Defender

Fazel Atrachali - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Navneet - Raider

UP Yoddha

Retained Young Players

Nitesh Kumar - Defender

Existing New Young Players

Sumit - Defender

Ashu Singh - Defender

Surinder Gill - Raider

Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are the official broadcaster and OTT partner of PKL..