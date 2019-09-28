Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha: Haryana get home leg underway against UP Yoddha

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha.

The opening match at Panchkula will pit home side Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddha at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex on Saturday. U.P. Yoddha have won six of their last seven matches and a victory could see them equal Bengaluru Bulls in points and close the gap to third-placed Haryana Steelers to just a solitary point.

A run of seven wins, one tie and a loss in their past nine matches has seen Haryana Steelers climb to third in the standings, just a point clear of Bengaluru Bulls. Raider Vikash Kandola has often been the star of the show for them and is averaging just a shade under 10 raid points in his 14 appearances so far this season. Rookie raider Vinay has also been a major contributor for the side and has scored 80 raid points, while the return of Prashanth Kumar Rai has further bolstered the side with another quality option to bank upon.

U.P. Yoddha’s stellar run in the past seven matches has seen them pick 31 points out of a possible 35 and leapfrog Jaipur Pink Panthers in the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings into sixth spot. The Corner duo of Sumit and skipper Nitesh Kumar has led the defence with authority and combined to score 101 tackle points this season, the second highest among Corner duos in Season 7. In attack, Shrikant Jadhav has established himself as the lead raider with his fine performances and is currently on pace to eclipse his career-high of 141 raid points in a single season that he managed in the previous campaign.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here