You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha nab Prashant Kumar Rai for Rs 79 lakh; Chandran Ranjit picked by Dabang Delhi on Day 2

Sports PTI Jun 01, 2018 10:14:14 IST

Mumbai: Raider Prashant Kumar Rai bagged the highest bid as a category B player in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, after he was bought by UP Yoddha for Rs 79 lakh.

Monu Goyat got the highest bid in the auction when he was picked up for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore by Haryana Steelers, and also emerged as the highest paid player in PKL history.

UP Yoddha purchased Prashant Kumar Rai for Rs 79 L. PKL

UP Yoddha purchased Prashant Kumar Rai for Rs 79 L. PKL

In the category B, Chandran Ranjit was picked up by Dabang Delhi for Rs 61.25 lakh, while Haryana Steelers bought Vikash Khandola for Rs 47 lakh, a media release said.

In the same category, Dharmaraj Cheralathan was picked up by U Mumba for Rs 46 lakh while Dabang Delhi spent Rs 45 lakh to grab Vishal Mane.

On Wednesday, Indian players from Category B, C and D went under the hammer.

On Tuesday, six players created history by crossing the Rs one crore mark on the inaugural day of PKL auction.

Top Five Category B Players: Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 79 lakh - UP Yoddha); Chandran Ranjit (Rs 61.25 lakh - Dabang Delhi); Vikash Khandola (Rs 47 lakh - Haryana Steelers) Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Rs 46 lakh - U Mumba) and Vishal Mane (Rs 45 lakh - Dabang Delhi).


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 10:14 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores