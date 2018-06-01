Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha nab Prashant Kumar Rai for Rs 79 lakh; Chandran Ranjit picked by Dabang Delhi on Day 2

Mumbai: Raider Prashant Kumar Rai bagged the highest bid as a category B player in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, after he was bought by UP Yoddha for Rs 79 lakh.

Monu Goyat got the highest bid in the auction when he was picked up for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore by Haryana Steelers, and also emerged as the highest paid player in PKL history.

In the category B, Chandran Ranjit was picked up by Dabang Delhi for Rs 61.25 lakh, while Haryana Steelers bought Vikash Khandola for Rs 47 lakh, a media release said.

In the same category, Dharmaraj Cheralathan was picked up by U Mumba for Rs 46 lakh while Dabang Delhi spent Rs 45 lakh to grab Vishal Mane.

On Wednesday, Indian players from Category B, C and D went under the hammer.

On Tuesday, six players created history by crossing the Rs one crore mark on the inaugural day of PKL auction.

Top Five Category B Players: Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 79 lakh - UP Yoddha); Chandran Ranjit (Rs 61.25 lakh - Dabang Delhi); Vikash Khandola (Rs 47 lakh - Haryana Steelers) Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Rs 46 lakh - U Mumba) and Vishal Mane (Rs 45 lakh - Dabang Delhi).