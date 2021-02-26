Pro Kabaddi League: Mashal Sports invites bids for media rights for next five editions, auction on 5 April
An ITT document for PKL media rights can be purchased from the tender portal until 12 March, while the last date for bidders to submit bid documents is 2 April. The auction will be held online on 5 April.
The media rights of the Pro Kabaddi League for the next five years will be up for grabs after the league’s organiser, Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd, announced its decision to conduct an open market media rights auction.
Star Sports were the league’s broadcast partners for the first seven seasons of the league. Star India currently owns a 74 percent stake in Mashal Sports.
Mashal said that bidders who were shortlisted could place bids on four media rights packages.
The first package (Package A) consists of global television rights; rest of the world digital rights; sponsorship rights – on-air and on-ground (including title sponsorship); audio rights; film rights; fixed media rights; clip rights; footage rights and public exhibition rights. The Package A rights holder will also have the obligation to produce the world feed.
The second package (Package B) consists of India digital rights; mobile activation rights; in-flight/on-board rights and virtual reality rights.
The third package (Package C) consists of gaming rights which includes rights to operate a fantasy league; create, produce or offer mobile, computer or console games, e-sport and other kabaddi games.
Package D is a consolidated rights package i.e. all media rights offered under Packages A, B and C.
For entities incorporated in India the ITT document can be purchased for Rs 2,50,000 (plus taxes) at www.pklmediaauction.com while entities from outside India can buy an ITT document at $3,500, plus taxes.
Anupam Goswami, CEO of Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, said, “Pro Kabaddi League has led the renaissance of India’s indigenous sport of kabaddi by creating a world-class sport spectacle. We are confident that the upcoming PKL media rights auction will enable the League to grow to a new level, for a renewed and stronger engagement with sports fans and consumers, and further grow the sport. Of course, we take great pride in the fact that PKL will be the first league outside cricket to auction its media rights.”
