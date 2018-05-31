Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Pro Kabaddi League auctions. Stay tunes for all the updates.
Preview: On a day which saw the making and breaking of records at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players' auction, five Indian and one foreign player entered the Rs 1 crore club with raider Monu Goyat being the most expensive after being snapped up by Haryana Steelers for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore.
On Wednesday, the first of the two-day PKL auction here, several records were made, only to be broken within minutes.
Earlier, Deepak Niwas Hooda became the first player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark as Jaipur Pink Panthers paid a astounding sum of Rs 1.15 crore to bag his services for the league's sixth edition.
Nitin Tomar, who was last year's costliest player with a price tag of Rs 93 lakh, also followed Deepak to edge past the 1-crore mark as Puneri Paltans pocketed him for Rs 1.15 crore.
In the final moments of the first day auctions, UP Yoddhas spent Rs 1.11 crore to retain Rishank Devadiga.
Delhi tried their best to sign star raider Rahul Chaudhary after making a Rs 1.29 crore bid, but the Telugu Titans excercised the Final Bid Match (FBM) at the right time to retain the 24-year-old.
However, former India captain Anup Kumar suffered a fall from grace as he commanded a mere Rs 30 lakh. Anup, who led India to a record third World Cup title in 2016, will represent the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.
He had commanded a price of Rs 56.65 lakh last season, while being retained for the fifth consecutive time by the U Mumba franchise. However, he was not retained this season following a run of poor form.
Earlier in the day, Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali became the first to breach the Rs 1 crore mark in PKL history. The Iranian was pocketed by U Mumba for a whopping Rs 1 crore.
Having a base price of Rs 30 lakh, the 26-year-old stirred a neck to neck fight between Jaipur and the Mumbai franchises before the later sealed the deal.
Gujarat Fortunegiants had the option to retain the Iranian. However, they decided not to exercise the FBM option.
With this purchase, the Iranian also surpassed Tomar.
The left corner defender has featured in 56 matches of PKL, securing 152 tackle points.
Atrachali's joy of being the costliest buy in PKL history was shortlived as Jaipur spent a massive sum of Rs 1.15 crore to take Hooda home.
He sparked a bidding war between the various franchises. Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi fought a close fight to secure his services. However, it were the Panthers who came out victorious to bag the 23-year-old.
Patna Pirates paid Rs 21 lakh for all-rounder Kuldeep Singh while Pink Panthers once again spent Rs 58 lakh for Mohit Chillar.
Surinder Nada, meanwhile, also emerged as one of the most expensive players as Haryana Steelers had to spend Rs 75 lakh for keeping the all-rounder in their squad.
Atrachali's compatriot Abozar Mohajermighani, who was the first foreign player to be auctioned, was snapped up by Telugu Titans for Rs 76 lakh as the Fortunegiants once again refused to exercise their FBM option.
South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 33 lakh. However, the Bengal Warriors utilised the FBM card to retain the 25-year-old.
However, the franchises showed meagre interest in Chillar, who was one of the most expensive buys at last year's auctions. Tamil Thalaivas took home the defender for a mere Rs 20 lakh.
Bengal also signed Bangladesh's left cover defender Ziaur Rahman for Rs 33.25 lakh, while his compatriot, raider Md Zakir Hossain, went to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh.
Jaipur Pink Panthers showed interest in Iran's Farhad Rahimi and had almost picked him for Rs 21.5 lakh but Telugu Titans utilised the FBM option to retain the right-corner defender.
Jaipur however, secured the services of South Korean Young Chang Ko and Kenya's David Mosambayi after paying Rs 11.4 lakh and Rs 10.2 lakh respectively.
Gujarat signed their first players of the auction when they spent Rs 12 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh to rope in Iran's Hadi Oshtorak and South Korean Dong Geon Lee respectively.
Patna Pirates bought South Korean all-rounder Taedeok Eom for Rs 11.4 lakh, while another South Korean Dong Ju Hong was pocketed by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakhs.
Nepal's all-rounder Sanjay Shrestha was sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 8 lakh while South Korean Seaong Ryeol Kim went to UP Yoddhas for Rs 8.2 Lakh.
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas payed Rs 8 lakh to bag Chan Sik Park of South Korea.
On the second and final day on Thursday, players from the B and C category will go under the hammer for the upcoming sixth edition of the league.
Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:37 PM
Highlights
12:37 (IST)
Bhupender Singh SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 Lakh
12:35 (IST)
Mahesh Maruti Magdum SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 Lakh
Finally the spree of unsold players are broken with 33-year-old Maharashtra player Mahesh Magdum being sold for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh to Bengaluru Bulls
12:29 (IST)
A lot of category C players are going UNSOLD as the franchises are holding on to their purses to pick the buys that have been pre-decided to form a formidable squad with the right composition
12:24 (IST)
Vittal Meti SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 Lakh
12:21 (IST)
Rajesh Narwal SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 16 Lakh
Another top player, who didn't have a great season last year. But his all-round abilities will help Delhi who have been on abit of spree this morning
12:20 (IST)
Catch EP Rao (Kabaddi Rao), the Technical Director of Pro Kabaddi league giving his insights on the Auction so far. He discusses Monu Goyat, the growing influence of foreign players and more
12:17 (IST)
There's a big name right at the start. Rajesh Narwal is up for auctions with a base price of Rs 8 Lakh
12:16 (IST)
First up are the allrounders in the Category C
12:15 (IST)
We are break after a small interval and it is time for the Category C players to be auctioned on Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions for season 6
11:50 (IST)
Tushar Patil is SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 20 Lakh
Good back up for Pardeep Narwal
11:47 (IST)
Tushar Patil is next!
The young Maharashtrian raider won the Senior nationals. He is a do-or-die specialists with great potential
11:46 (IST)
Sanjay Sharma goes UNSOLD
11:46 (IST)
Suresh Kumar is UNSOLD
11:45 (IST)
Rohit Baliyan is UNSOLD
11:45 (IST)
R. Sriram is SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 12 Lakh
11:43 (IST)
Ravit Kumar is UNSOLD
11:43 (IST)
Deepak Kumar Dahiya SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 12 Lakh
11:42 (IST)
Selvamani K SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 15 Lakh
Steal from the Panthers who have a top player for very cheap price
11:41 (IST)
Selvamani K is next!
Top performer in season 4 who had to sit out of fifth season due to injury
11:40 (IST)
Ajay Kumar SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 25 Lakh
11:38 (IST)
Shabeer Bapu SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 15.5 Lakh
U Mumba don't use the FBM card as Delhi profit.
11:35 (IST)
Shabeer Bapu is next!
11:35 (IST)
Surjeet Singh SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 Lakh
11:33 (IST)
Chandran Ranjit SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 61 Lakh
11:31 (IST)
Chandran Ranjit passes 50-lakh mark
U Mumba leading with a bid of Rs 59 Lakh for the former Gujarat Fortunegiants raider
11:25 (IST)
Chandran Ranjit is attracting interest!
U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas all in for the Tamil Nadu man. Delhi leading with Rs 46.25 Lakh bid
11:21 (IST)
Surender Singh SOLD to Rs 12.25 Lakh for Patna Pirates
11:20 (IST)
Darshan Kadian SOLD to U Mumba at Rs 12 Lakh
11:19 (IST)
Prashanth Kumar Rai SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 79 Lakh
What a bidding war! It was steady rise but more than 3 teams battled it out for Prashanth Kumar Rai. Eventually he ends up at UP Yoddha who spalsh the cash to bolster their rading department. Prashanth Rai had a very good season with Karnataka
11:12 (IST)
Man in demand!
Prashant Kumar Rai has sneaked into the ten most costliest players in this auction. UP Yoddha leading with Rs 67.5 Lakh bid and we are not done yet!
11:06 (IST)
50-lakh mark breached!
For the first time today we have a bid in excess of Rs 50 lakh. Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi all in for the Karnataka raider
11:02 (IST)
PRASHANTH KUMAR RAI is next!
11:02 (IST)
Mahesh Goud SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 12 Lakh
11:01 (IST)
Vinod Kumar SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 22.25 Lakh
10:59 (IST)
Vinod Kumar, the former Patna Pirates man is next!
10:58 (IST)
Vikash Khandola SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 47 Lakh
A bidding war ends with Haryana Steelers using their FBM card to retain their promising young raider. Good buy from Haryana and with Monu Goyat and Wazir Singh already in their ranks, the Steelers aare looking a formidable raiding unit already
10:56 (IST)
Vikash Khandola inching towards 50-lakh mark
Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha battling it out for the young Vikash Khandola. Rs 45.75 the leading bid from UP Yoddha
10:53 (IST)
Vikash Khandola is next!
10:52 (IST)
Jasvir Singh SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 Lakh
Jaipur Pink Panthers refuse to take their former captain back as Jasvir joins Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar in Chennai. Jasvir didn't have the best of seasons last time out but he is a top player
10:50 (IST)
Jasvir Singh is the first raider to be auctioned
10:49 (IST)
The auctions for defenders and all-rounders is done. Now time for the raiders!
10:49 (IST)
Sombir Shekhar goes UNSOLD
10:48 (IST)
Sachin Shingade SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 20 lakh
10:45 (IST)
Sachin Shingade is next!
The Maharashtra cover defender didn't have the best of seasons last year, but he is more than capable player. He was part of Maharashtra's gold-medal winning side at the Senior Nationals
10:44 (IST)
Kuldeep Singh is UNSOLD
10:44 (IST)
Kuldeep Singh is next!
10:43 (IST)
Rohit Rana SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 12 Lakh
10:43 (IST)
Ashish Kumar SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 23.5 Lakh
Bengaluru retain Ashish Kumar via FBM. The Bengaluru Bulls coach has his man
10:41 (IST)
Ravi Kumar SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 16 Lakh
Pune keep Ravi Kumar. team mentor Ashok Shinde is an admirer of Ravi's ability and that has reflected here
10:39 (IST)
Ravi Kumar, the former Puneri Paltan cover defender is next