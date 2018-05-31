You are here:
Pro Kabaddi League Auction, LIVE Updates: Ruturaj Koravi costliest player in Category C; Prashanth Rai goes for Rs 79 Lakh

Sports FP Sports May 31, 2018 13:29:57 IST
  • 13:29 (IST)

    The auction will resume with remaining Category C players and Category D after a lunch break

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Sachin Kumar SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 19.2 Lakh

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Sachin Kumar is the final player of the first session

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Ruturaj Koravi SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 30.4 Lakh

    He beats Maharashtra teammate to being the costliest buy in Category C. Not surprising at all especially after a stellar showing for Maharashtra at the Senior Nationals. Still very young, so plenty of scope to imporve, Gujarat like last banking on youth, This one is a top buy through

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Vikal Kale SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 27.4 Lakh

    Costliest buy in Category C. Gujarat refuse to use FBM

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Vikas Kale is next!

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Rohit Kumar, Mohit Gaur, Sandeep Chhillar, Dinesh Tomar and Prathap P go UNSOLD

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Adinath Gavali SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Swapnil Shinde UNSOLD

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Ravi Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rahul Mawne, Manoj Dhull and Krushna Madane go UNSOLD

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Vijin Thangadurai is SOLD to Bengal Warriors for 8.4 Lakh

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Bajirao Hodage is SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 14.6 Lakh

    Delhi don't take him back, Jaipur are building quite a team there. When on form he is a top defender

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Bajirao Hodage is next!

    Plenty of experience. The cover defender has starrted for Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi in the past

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Sandeep Malik, Deepak Dhull, T. Prabhakaran, Satish are UNSOLD

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Mahendra Singh Dhaka SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Mahendra Singh Dhaka is next!

    Dhaka represented India at the Asian Championship last year

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Anubhav, M Sekar, Vijay Kumar, Nitin More, Deepak Yadav are UNSOLD

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Vinod Kumar SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 20.2 Lakh

    Costliest player in Category C. Not a surprise as Vinod has 25 PKL games under his belt where he has scored 46 tackle points

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Virender Singh is UNSOLD

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Manoj Kumar SOLD to Telugu Titans for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Former Patna Pirates defender Sandeep is bought by the Bengaluru Bulls for his base price of Rs 8 Lakh 

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Anil Kumar SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Jawahar Vivek SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh

    Answering the question about whether the fate of the defenders in Category C will be any different, Bengaluru Bulls buy the first name that is drawn — Jawahar Vivek 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    The auctioneer Chris Cowdrey's voice is the only one in play as there is silence across all the franchises in Category C player auctions. Just 5 allrounders have been bought in this section. 

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Narender SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Bhupender Singh SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Mahesh Maruti Magdum SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 Lakh

    Finally the spree of unsold players are broken with 33-year-old Maharashtra player Mahesh Magdum being sold for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh to Bengaluru Bulls 

  • 12:29 (IST)

    A lot of category C players are going UNSOLD as the franchises are holding on to their purses to pick the buys that have been pre-decided to form a formidable squad with the right composition 

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Vittal Meti SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 Lakh

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Rajesh Narwal SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 16 Lakh

    Another top player, who didn't have a great season last year. But his all-round abilities will help Delhi who have been on abit of spree this morning

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Catch EP Rao (Kabaddi Rao), the Technical Director of Pro Kabaddi league giving his insights on the Auction so far. He discusses Monu Goyat, the growing influence of foreign players and more

  • 12:17 (IST)

    There's a big name right at the start. Rajesh Narwal is up for auctions with a base price of Rs 8 Lakh

  • 12:16 (IST)

    First up are the allrounders in the Category C

  • 12:15 (IST)

    We are break after a small interval and it is time for the Category C players to be auctioned on Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions for season 6

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Tushar Patil is SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 20 Lakh

    Good back up for Pardeep Narwal

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Tushar Patil is next!

    The young Maharashtrian raider won the Senior nationals. He is a do-or-die specialists with great potential

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Sanjay Sharma goes UNSOLD

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Suresh Kumar is UNSOLD

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Rohit Baliyan is UNSOLD

  • 11:45 (IST)

    R. Sriram is SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 12 Lakh

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Ravit Kumar is UNSOLD

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Deepak Kumar Dahiya SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 12 Lakh

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Selvamani K SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 15 Lakh

    Steal from the Panthers who have a top player for very cheap price

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Selvamani K is next!

    Top performer in season 4 who had to sit out of fifth season due to injury

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Ajay Kumar SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 25 Lakh

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Shabeer Bapu SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 15.5 Lakh

    U Mumba don't use the FBM card as Delhi profit.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Shabeer Bapu is next!

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Surjeet Singh SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 Lakh

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Chandran Ranjit SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 61 Lakh

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Chandran Ranjit passes 50-lakh mark

    U Mumba leading with a bid of Rs 59 Lakh for the former Gujarat Fortunegiants raider

     

Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Pro Kabaddi League auctions. Stay tunes for all the updates.

Preview: On a day which saw the making and breaking of records at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players' auction, five Indian and one foreign player entered the Rs 1 crore club with raider Monu Goyat being the most expensive after being snapped up by Haryana Steelers for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore.

On Wednesday, the first of the two-day PKL auction here, several records were made, only to be broken within minutes.

auction380

Earlier, Deepak Niwas Hooda became the first player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark as Jaipur Pink Panthers paid a astounding sum of Rs 1.15 crore to bag his services for the league's sixth edition.

Nitin Tomar, who was last year's costliest player with a price tag of Rs 93 lakh, also followed Deepak to edge past the 1-crore mark as Puneri Paltans pocketed him for Rs 1.15 crore.

In the final moments of the first day auctions, UP Yoddhas spent Rs 1.11 crore to retain Rishank Devadiga.

Delhi tried their best to sign star raider Rahul Chaudhary after making a Rs 1.29 crore bid, but the Telugu Titans excercised the Final Bid Match (FBM) at the right time to retain the 24-year-old.

However, former India captain Anup Kumar suffered a fall from grace as he commanded a mere Rs 30 lakh. Anup, who led India to a record third World Cup title in 2016, will represent the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.

He had commanded a price of Rs 56.65 lakh last season, while being retained for the fifth consecutive time by the U Mumba franchise. However, he was not retained this season following a run of poor form.

Earlier in the day, Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali became the first to breach the Rs 1 crore mark in PKL history. The Iranian was pocketed by U Mumba for a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Having a base price of Rs 30 lakh, the 26-year-old stirred a neck to neck fight between Jaipur and the Mumbai franchises before the later sealed the deal.

Gujarat Fortunegiants had the option to retain the Iranian. However, they decided not to exercise the FBM option.

With this purchase, the Iranian also surpassed Tomar.

The left corner defender has featured in 56 matches of PKL, securing 152 tackle points.

Atrachali's joy of being the costliest buy in PKL history was shortlived as Jaipur spent a massive sum of Rs 1.15 crore to take Hooda home.

He sparked a bidding war between the various franchises. Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi fought a close fight to secure his services. However, it were the Panthers who came out victorious to bag the 23-year-old.

Patna Pirates paid Rs 21 lakh for all-rounder Kuldeep Singh while Pink Panthers once again spent Rs 58 lakh for Mohit Chillar.

Surinder Nada, meanwhile, also emerged as one of the most expensive players as Haryana Steelers had to spend Rs 75 lakh for keeping the all-rounder in their squad.

Atrachali's compatriot Abozar Mohajermighani, who was the first foreign player to be auctioned, was snapped up by Telugu Titans for Rs 76 lakh as the Fortunegiants once again refused to exercise their FBM option.

South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 33 lakh. However, the Bengal Warriors utilised the FBM card to retain the 25-year-old.

However, the franchises showed meagre interest in Chillar, who was one of the most expensive buys at last year's auctions. Tamil Thalaivas took home the defender for a mere Rs 20 lakh.

Bengal also signed Bangladesh's left cover defender Ziaur Rahman for Rs 33.25 lakh, while his compatriot, raider Md Zakir Hossain, went to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers showed interest in Iran's Farhad Rahimi and had almost picked him for Rs 21.5 lakh but Telugu Titans utilised the FBM option to retain the right-corner defender.

Jaipur however, secured the services of South Korean Young Chang Ko and Kenya's David Mosambayi after paying Rs 11.4 lakh and Rs 10.2 lakh respectively.

Gujarat signed their first players of the auction when they spent Rs 12 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh to rope in Iran's Hadi Oshtorak and South Korean Dong Geon Lee respectively.

Patna Pirates bought South Korean all-rounder Taedeok Eom for Rs 11.4 lakh, while another South Korean Dong Ju Hong was pocketed by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakhs.

Nepal's all-rounder Sanjay Shrestha was sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 8 lakh while South Korean Seaong Ryeol Kim went to UP Yoddhas for Rs 8.2 Lakh.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas payed Rs 8 lakh to bag Chan Sik Park of South Korea.

On the second and final day on Thursday, players from the B and C category will go under the hammer for the upcoming sixth edition of the league.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 13:29 PM

