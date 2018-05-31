Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Pro Kabaddi League auctions. Stay tunes for all the updates.
Preview: On a day which saw the making and breaking of records at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players' auction, five Indian and one foreign player entered the Rs 1 crore club with raider Monu Goyat being the most expensive after being snapped up by Haryana Steelers for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore.
On Wednesday, the first of the two-day PKL auction here, several records were made, only to be broken within minutes.
Earlier, Deepak Niwas Hooda became the first player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark as Jaipur Pink Panthers paid a astounding sum of Rs 1.15 crore to bag his services for the league's sixth edition.
Nitin Tomar, who was last year's costliest player with a price tag of Rs 93 lakh, also followed Deepak to edge past the 1-crore mark as Puneri Paltans pocketed him for Rs 1.15 crore.
In the final moments of the first day auctions, UP Yoddhas spent Rs 1.11 crore to retain Rishank Devadiga.
Delhi tried their best to sign star raider Rahul Chaudhary after making a Rs 1.29 crore bid, but the Telugu Titans excercised the Final Bid Match (FBM) at the right time to retain the 24-year-old.
However, former India captain Anup Kumar suffered a fall from grace as he commanded a mere Rs 30 lakh. Anup, who led India to a record third World Cup title in 2016, will represent the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.
He had commanded a price of Rs 56.65 lakh last season, while being retained for the fifth consecutive time by the U Mumba franchise. However, he was not retained this season following a run of poor form.
Earlier in the day, Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali became the first to breach the Rs 1 crore mark in PKL history. The Iranian was pocketed by U Mumba for a whopping Rs 1 crore.
Having a base price of Rs 30 lakh, the 26-year-old stirred a neck to neck fight between Jaipur and the Mumbai franchises before the later sealed the deal.
Gujarat Fortunegiants had the option to retain the Iranian. However, they decided not to exercise the FBM option.
With this purchase, the Iranian also surpassed Tomar.
The left corner defender has featured in 56 matches of PKL, securing 152 tackle points.
Atrachali's joy of being the costliest buy in PKL history was shortlived as Jaipur spent a massive sum of Rs 1.15 crore to take Hooda home.
He sparked a bidding war between the various franchises. Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi fought a close fight to secure his services. However, it were the Panthers who came out victorious to bag the 23-year-old.
Patna Pirates paid Rs 21 lakh for all-rounder Kuldeep Singh while Pink Panthers once again spent Rs 58 lakh for Mohit Chillar.
Surinder Nada, meanwhile, also emerged as one of the most expensive players as Haryana Steelers had to spend Rs 75 lakh for keeping the all-rounder in their squad.
Atrachali's compatriot Abozar Mohajermighani, who was the first foreign player to be auctioned, was snapped up by Telugu Titans for Rs 76 lakh as the Fortunegiants once again refused to exercise their FBM option.
South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 33 lakh. However, the Bengal Warriors utilised the FBM card to retain the 25-year-old.
However, the franchises showed meagre interest in Chillar, who was one of the most expensive buys at last year's auctions. Tamil Thalaivas took home the defender for a mere Rs 20 lakh.
Bengal also signed Bangladesh's left cover defender Ziaur Rahman for Rs 33.25 lakh, while his compatriot, raider Md Zakir Hossain, went to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh.
Jaipur Pink Panthers showed interest in Iran's Farhad Rahimi and had almost picked him for Rs 21.5 lakh but Telugu Titans utilised the FBM option to retain the right-corner defender.
Jaipur however, secured the services of South Korean Young Chang Ko and Kenya's David Mosambayi after paying Rs 11.4 lakh and Rs 10.2 lakh respectively.
Gujarat signed their first players of the auction when they spent Rs 12 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh to rope in Iran's Hadi Oshtorak and South Korean Dong Geon Lee respectively.
Patna Pirates bought South Korean all-rounder Taedeok Eom for Rs 11.4 lakh, while another South Korean Dong Ju Hong was pocketed by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakhs.
Nepal's all-rounder Sanjay Shrestha was sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 8 lakh while South Korean Seaong Ryeol Kim went to UP Yoddhas for Rs 8.2 Lakh.
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas payed Rs 8 lakh to bag Chan Sik Park of South Korea.
On the second and final day on Thursday, players from the B and C category will go under the hammer for the upcoming sixth edition of the league.
Updated Date: May 31, 2018 13:29 PM
Highlights
13:29 (IST)
The auction will resume with remaining Category C players and Category D after a lunch break
13:29 (IST)
Sachin Kumar SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 19.2 Lakh
13:26 (IST)
Sachin Kumar is the final player of the first session
13:25 (IST)
Ruturaj Koravi SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 30.4 Lakh
He beats Maharashtra teammate to being the costliest buy in Category C. Not surprising at all especially after a stellar showing for Maharashtra at the Senior Nationals. Still very young, so plenty of scope to imporve, Gujarat like last banking on youth, This one is a top buy through
13:19 (IST)
Vikal Kale SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 27.4 Lakh
Costliest buy in Category C. Gujarat refuse to use FBM
13:16 (IST)
Vikas Kale is next!
13:15 (IST)
Rohit Kumar, Mohit Gaur, Sandeep Chhillar, Dinesh Tomar and Prathap P go UNSOLD
13:13 (IST)
Adinath Gavali SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 8 Lakh
13:13 (IST)
Swapnil Shinde UNSOLD
13:11 (IST)
Ravi Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rahul Mawne, Manoj Dhull and Krushna Madane go UNSOLD
13:09 (IST)
Vijin Thangadurai is SOLD to Bengal Warriors for 8.4 Lakh
13:08 (IST)
Bajirao Hodage is SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 14.6 Lakh
Delhi don't take him back, Jaipur are building quite a team there. When on form he is a top defender
13:04 (IST)
Bajirao Hodage is next!
Plenty of experience. The cover defender has starrted for Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi in the past
13:03 (IST)
Sandeep Malik, Deepak Dhull, T. Prabhakaran, Satish are UNSOLD
13:01 (IST)
Mahendra Singh Dhaka SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 Lakh
13:01 (IST)
Mahendra Singh Dhaka is next!
Dhaka represented India at the Asian Championship last year
13:00 (IST)
Anubhav, M Sekar, Vijay Kumar, Nitin More, Deepak Yadav are UNSOLD
12:58 (IST)
Vinod Kumar SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 20.2 Lakh
Costliest player in Category C. Not a surprise as Vinod has 25 PKL games under his belt where he has scored 46 tackle points
12:53 (IST)
Virender Singh is UNSOLD
12:53 (IST)
Manoj Kumar SOLD to Telugu Titans for Rs 8 Lakh
12:52 (IST)
Former Patna Pirates defender Sandeep is bought by the Bengaluru Bulls for his base price of Rs 8 Lakh
12:49 (IST)
Anil Kumar SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 8 Lakh
12:47 (IST)
Jawahar Vivek SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh
Answering the question about whether the fate of the defenders in Category C will be any different, Bengaluru Bulls buy the first name that is drawn — Jawahar Vivek
12:45 (IST)
The auctioneer Chris Cowdrey's voice is the only one in play as there is silence across all the franchises in Category C player auctions. Just 5 allrounders have been bought in this section.
12:42 (IST)
Narender SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 8 Lakh
12:37 (IST)
Bhupender Singh SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 Lakh
12:35 (IST)
Mahesh Maruti Magdum SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 Lakh
Finally the spree of unsold players are broken with 33-year-old Maharashtra player Mahesh Magdum being sold for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh to Bengaluru Bulls
12:29 (IST)
A lot of category C players are going UNSOLD as the franchises are holding on to their purses to pick the buys that have been pre-decided to form a formidable squad with the right composition
12:24 (IST)
Vittal Meti SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 Lakh
12:21 (IST)
Rajesh Narwal SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 16 Lakh
Another top player, who didn't have a great season last year. But his all-round abilities will help Delhi who have been on abit of spree this morning
12:20 (IST)
Catch EP Rao (Kabaddi Rao), the Technical Director of Pro Kabaddi league giving his insights on the Auction so far. He discusses Monu Goyat, the growing influence of foreign players and more
12:17 (IST)
There's a big name right at the start. Rajesh Narwal is up for auctions with a base price of Rs 8 Lakh
12:16 (IST)
First up are the allrounders in the Category C
12:15 (IST)
We are break after a small interval and it is time for the Category C players to be auctioned on Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions for season 6
11:50 (IST)
Tushar Patil is SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 20 Lakh
Good back up for Pardeep Narwal
11:47 (IST)
Tushar Patil is next!
The young Maharashtrian raider won the Senior nationals. He is a do-or-die specialists with great potential
11:46 (IST)
Sanjay Sharma goes UNSOLD
11:46 (IST)
Suresh Kumar is UNSOLD
11:45 (IST)
Rohit Baliyan is UNSOLD
11:45 (IST)
R. Sriram is SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 12 Lakh
11:43 (IST)
Ravit Kumar is UNSOLD
11:43 (IST)
Deepak Kumar Dahiya SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 12 Lakh
11:42 (IST)
Selvamani K SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 15 Lakh
Steal from the Panthers who have a top player for very cheap price
11:41 (IST)
Selvamani K is next!
Top performer in season 4 who had to sit out of fifth season due to injury
11:40 (IST)
Ajay Kumar SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 25 Lakh
11:38 (IST)
Shabeer Bapu SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 15.5 Lakh
U Mumba don't use the FBM card as Delhi profit.
11:35 (IST)
Shabeer Bapu is next!
11:35 (IST)
Surjeet Singh SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 Lakh
11:33 (IST)
Chandran Ranjit SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 61 Lakh
11:31 (IST)
Chandran Ranjit passes 50-lakh mark
U Mumba leading with a bid of Rs 59 Lakh for the former Gujarat Fortunegiants raider