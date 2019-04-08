Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank Devadiga among top domestic stars to be auctioned at 4:30 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi Season seven auction will take place on the 8th and 9th of April 2019, where 12 franchises will battle it out to add some of the best kabaddi talents in the world to their team’s rosters for the upcoming campaign.
With stars such as Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga and Abozar Mohajermighani up for grabs, the action in the auction room promises to be intense. The purse for each team has been raised to ₹4.4 crore and the teams will be expected to sign a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 to their roster.
Teams that have already exercised the ‘Elite Retained Players’ option to keep hold of a maximum of four elite players will have two Final Bid Matches at their disposal. The Final Bid Match option will allow franchises to match the highest bid received for a non-retained player who played for their franchise in season six and continue their association for season seven.
Each team is also required to have a minimum of two foreign players and a maximum of four in their roster for the upcoming campaign.
Future Kabaddi Heroes
Once again, the Pro Kabaddi auction will feature the ‘Future Kabaddi Heroes’ graduates, who will enter the pool under the ‘New Young Players’ category. Teams will be allowed to pick up to six players from this category for the upcoming campaign.
With the aim of building squad continuity, the league has introduced a new category called ‘Retained Young Players’, under which the teams can retain players previously picked from the new young players' category after the player has completed two campaigns with the franchise.
This works in the favour of the youngsters who have displayed strong performances and can continue playing with their respective teams and allows the franchises to build continuity with young talents that they helped develop. These Retained Young Players are over and above the existing cap of the six ‘New Young Players’ that a franchise can have.
With several world-class and upcoming talents to choose from, teams will be certain to bid big for the players that they believe will present them with the best chance to capture the Pro Kabaddi crown. The action in the auction room will undeniably be the precursor and set the precedent for the upcoming campaign.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
17:11 (IST)
Multiple suitors for Sandeep
Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants all battling for Sandeep Narwal. U Mumba leading with Rs 48 lakh bid
17:08 (IST)
SANDEEP NARWAL IS NEXT!
17:08 (IST)
SOLD! Ran Singh goes to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 55 lakh
Solid purchase from Tamil Thalaivas. He joins forces with Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur. Already looking a formidable unit. No FBM by Bengal Warriors
17:04 (IST)
RAN SINGH to start Category A auctions
Bengal Warriors' Ran Singh is up for grabs. Superb all-rounder, plenty of experience. A very desirable purchase
17:02 (IST)
Remaining Purse!
Puneri Paltan - Rs 3.97 crore
UP Yoddha - Rs 3.02 crore
Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 2.72 crore
Dabang Delhi - Rs 2.71 crore
Haryana Steelers - Rs 2.65 crore
Telugu Titans - Rs 2.55 crore
Gujarat Fortunegiants - Rs 2.36 crore
Bengal Warriors - Rs 2.29 crore
U Mumba - Rs 2.03 crore
Patna Pirates - Rs 1.94 crore
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 1.73 crore
Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 1.46 crore
16:29 (IST)
List of candidates to be auctioned in Domestic Category A
All-rounders
Ran Singh, Sandeep Narwal,
Defenders
Girish Ernak, Jaideep, Surender Nada, Mahender Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Amit Hooda, Ravinder Pahal, PO Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj
Raiders
Chandran Ranjit, Monu Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Prashanth Rai, Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Siddharth Desai
15:44 (IST)
DOMESTIC CATEGORY A UP NEXT!
The big Indian stars including Siddharth Desai, Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari, will be up for grabs at 4:30 PM IST. Stick around for Live updates here
15:43 (IST)
That brings us to the end of the international category
15:43 (IST)
Tim Phonchoo SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 10 lakh
15:42 (IST)
Malinda Chaturanga to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 10 lakh
15:39 (IST)
Duet Jennings SOLD to Telugu Titans for Rs 10 lakh
15:39 (IST)
Dong Gyu Kim SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 10 lakh
15:38 (IST)
Massod Kareem of Bangladesh SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 10 lakh
15:29 (IST)
International category done!
That brings us to the end of the international players' auction. Now each team will get a chance to nominate three players each from the unsold lot. They will go for auction again
15:27 (IST)
Emad Sedaghat SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 11.25 lakh
15:20 (IST)
Dong Geon Lee SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 25 lakh
15:18 (IST)
Dong Geon Lee in demand
U Mumba and Haryana Steelers for the agile Korean raider. U Mumba leading with Rs 19 lakh bid
15:15 (IST)
Mohammad Taghi SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 15.5 Lakh
15:11 (IST)
Mohammad Maghsoudloumahali SOLD to Pata Pirates for Rs 35 lakh
15:08 (IST)
Mohammad Maghsoudlou up next!
The Iranian raider attracting interest from U Mumba and Bengal Warriors.
15:06 (IST)
Steelers off the mark!
Amirhossain Maleki SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 12.5 Lakh. That's a good purchase
15:05 (IST)
Amir Hossain Maleki up for grabs
Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan going for this talented Iranian raider. He captained Iran at the Kabaddi Masters Dubai in 2018
15:02 (IST)
David Mosambayi UNSOLD
A bit of a surprise. Kenya's top player has no buyers. He might get in the next rounds
14:58 (IST)
Hadi Tajik SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 10lakh. That's quite a steal. Solid Iranian defender. Puneri Paltan have not retained any player so good start for the Pune side
14:56 (IST)
U Mumba scoop Young
South Korea's cover defender Young Chang Ko goes to U Mumba for Rs 10 lakh. Good buy
14:55 (IST)
Auction resumes after the break!
Milat Shiebak is the first player to be sold after the break. Tamil Thalaivas with their first purchase for Rs 10 lakh
14:52 (IST)
Auction continues with overseas defenders
14:50 (IST)
14:49 (IST)
The auctions is set to resume
14:01 (IST)
Lee is a Pirate!
14:00 (IST)
That's the end of the first session. The auction will break for lunch and the overseas category will resume after the break
13:59 (IST)
Saeed Ghafari SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 16.5 lakh
13:54 (IST)
Sanjay Shreshtha SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 10 Lakh
13:53 (IST)
An American in the auctions!
D Jennings from the United States is UNSOLD, but there will be another round for unsold foreign stars
13:48 (IST)
SOLD! Nabibaaksh SOLD for Rs 77.75 Lakh
13:47 (IST)
Nabibaksh crosses Abozar!
Titans and Bengal Warriors now leading the race and Mohammad Nabibaksh will be the second-most expensive foreigner in the history of PKL.
13:42 (IST)
13:40 (IST)
Bidding crosses Rs 50 lakh mark
Mohammad Ismael Nabibaksh crosses Rs 50 lakh mark. Pirates and U Mumba going very hard for this player. Relentless bidding by the two sides.Both teams already have Iranian players so both looking to develop combinations of their own. Pirates leading with Rs 57 lakh
13:35 (IST)
Iranians in demand!
A nice bidding war going on here for Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibaksh. U Mumba and Pirates battling hard. U Mumba lead with Rs 30 lakh bid
13:32 (IST)
Pirates doing the early running
Hadi Oshtorak goes to Patna Pirates for just Rs 16 lakh. The Iranian all-rounder is more than a handful as he has proven in the past.
13:29 (IST)
SOLD! Jang Kun Lee!
Surprise, surprise! That's a steal for the Pirates who buy the player for Rs 40 lakh. Bengal Warriors decide against exercising their FBM, so the Pirates are off the mark after the early disappointment
13:27 (IST)
JANG KUN LEE NEXT!
The South Korean super raider is in. Having spent all six seasons with Bengal Warriors, Lee is up for grabs for the first time since season one. Lee is the top scoring foreigner in the PKL with 433 points
13:25 (IST)
Mohsen SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 21 Lakh
13:23 (IST)
SOLD! Abozar retained by Telugu Titans!
What drama! Patna Pirates win the bidding with a bid of Rs 75 Lakh, exactly his price of last season, but Telugu Titans use FBM card to retain his services. The Iranian right corner reunited with his national team coach who will be coaching Telugu Titans this season. Some start!
13:18 (IST)
ABOZAR MOHAJERMIGHANI FIRST UP!
The bids coming thick and fast. Dabang Delhi leading with Rs 35 Lakh bid. This will go a lot higher
13:15 (IST)
Auction Rules!
Base price per category
Category A – Rs 30 Lakh
Category B – Rs 20 Lakh
Category C – Rs 10 Lakh
Category D – Rs 6 Lakh
Final Bid Match
On similar lines to the Indian Premier League's 'Right to Match', PKL had introduced a concept named Final Bid Match for the 2018 auction. With few tweaks, teams will be able to use the FBM card to regain their players from last season. The FBM will apply to any one or two players in the open auction who was a player of that franchise in Season six. If a franchise has retained 6 Elite Retained Players, then the said franchise shall have no FBM card if it has retained 5, then 1 FBM; 4 or less ERPs then 2 FBMs. With no team retaining more than four players, each team will have 2 FBM cards in the auction.
New Young Players – fixed salary of Rs 7.26 Lakh
13:03 (IST)
ALMOST TIME!
The foreign players' auction is all set to begin. Last year this category saw breach the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history with Fazel Atrachali going to U Mumba for Rs 1 crore. He is not in the auctions today as U Mumba have retained his services, but other big names like Jang Kun Lee and Abozar Mohajermighani will be wanted by many
12:15 (IST)
Foreign stars to be auctioned first
The auction will begin at 1 pm IST. The first category of players that will go under the hammer will be the international players. Watch out for the likes of Abozar Mohajermighani and Jang Kun Lee
11:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi Auctions ahead of season seven. With big names like Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai and Rishank Devadiga to be auctioned today, it promises to be a crucial day for the franchises. Will we see a bid in excess of Rs 1.51 crore? Stick around to find out