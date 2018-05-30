You are here:
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018, LIVE updates: Fazel Atrachali sold for Rs 1 crore; becomes costliest player in PKL history

Sports FP Sports May 30, 2018 15:44:21 IST
  • 15:44 (IST)

    SOLD! Hadi Oshtorak goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants!

    Gujarat have their first player of the auction. After missing out on their two Iranians, they get their hands on Oshtorak for 12 lakh

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Jang Kun Lee returns to Bengal!

    South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee was originally brought by Haryana Steelers for 33 lakh, but Bengal Warriors have exercised their Final Bid Match card to retain the South Korean raider

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Fazel Atrachali SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 1 crore

    Atrachali becomes costliest player in PKL history and also the first player to attract a price of 1 crore

  • 15:34 (IST)

    RECORD!

    Fazel Atrachali will be the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi history. U Mumba leading the race with a bid of 1 crore

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Fazel heading back to U Mumba?

    U Mumba leading race for Iranian defender with a bid of 75 lakh, but it's not over yet.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Fazel Atrachali (Iran) left-corner defender is up next!

  • 15:30 (IST)

    SOLD! Abozar Mohajermighani to Telugu Titans for 76 lakh

    Abozar goes to the Telugu Titans after Gujarat Fortunegiants refuse the Final Bid Match option. The Titans have a history of having Iranians in their side. From Meraj Sheykh to Hadi Oshtorak, Iranians have enjoyed success at the Titans. Will Abozar be the next name on the list?

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Jaipur Pink Panthers enter the race

    However, Titans lead the race with 58 lakh. Will the Pink Panthers challenge Titans for Abozar

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Big demand for Abozar!

    Telugu Titans lead the bidding race for Abozar with a bid of 47 lakh, but Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi all in the race. The Titans seem to be the most keen to get the signature of the Itanian defender

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) is the first player to be auctioned

    Abozar is a right corner defender who starred for Gujarat Fortunegiants last season

  • 15:18 (IST)

    Guidelines to team formation!

    - A Franchise may choose between 18-25 players to form a team
    - A team can choose up to 3 players from the Future Kabaddi Heroes 2018 programme
    - If a team has 4 Elite Retained Players, they can exercise 1 “Final Bid Match” option in open auction
    - If a team has less than 4 Elite Retained Players, they can exercise 2 “Final Bid Match” options in open auction
    - Number of overseas players in a team may vary from 2 to 4
    - The total salary purse available to each Franchisee is INR 4 Crores

  • 15:16 (IST)

    List of Elite retained players

    Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh

    Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar

    Dabang Delhi K.C.: Meraj Sheykh

    Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput

    Haryana Steelers: Kuldeep Singh

    Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar

    Puneri Paltan: Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak

    Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun

    Telugu Titans: Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

     

    Jaipur Pink Panthers: No players retained

    U Mumba: No players retained

     

    UP Yoddha: No players retained

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Jaipur Pink Panthers didn't retain any players. They have a lot to do in the auctions today

  • 15:09 (IST)

    It's time! Keep following our Live blog for update on every singleplayer to be auctioned today

  • 14:56 (IST)

    Welcome back to the Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi Auctions 2018. The player auction for overseas players is about to begin

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Patna Pirates' title-winning coach Ram Meher Singh on the Pro Kabaddi Auctions

  • 13:24 (IST)

    The reason to keep auctions again this season is to ensure every team is evenly balanced and each team gets a chance to build a strong team from scratch: Charu Sharma

  • 13:14 (IST)

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Patna Pirates owner confirms that the team will play in Patna this season. The defending champions played their home leg in Ranchi last season

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Today's schedule:

    Overseas Player Auction (All categories) - 3 PM IST

    Domestic Player Auction (Category A) - 6:30 PM IST

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Domestic Players to be auctioned today!

    Category A

    All-rounder

    Deepak Niwas Hooda 

    Kuldeep Singh 

    Manjeet Chillar

    Ran Singh

    Defenders

    Shrikant Tewathia

    Sandeep Dhull

    Surinder Nada

    Mahender Singh

    Parvesh Bhainswal

    Jeeva Kumar

    Mohit Chillar

    Ravinder Pahal

    Darshan J

    Raiders

    Anup Kumar

    Deepak Narwal

    K Prapanjan

    Kashiling Adake

    Monu Goyat

    Nitin Tomar

    Pawan Kumar

    Rahul Chaudhari

    Rishank Devadiga

    Shrikant Jadhav

    Sukesh Hegde

    Wazir Singh

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Bulls being bullish! Three NYP players snapped up!

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Tamil Thalaivas off the mark. 

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Bengal have their Warrior back! 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Delhi's new Dabang!

  • 12:39 (IST)

    U Mumba seem to be putting plenty of faith in youth. They have picked up three players from the NYP draft. 

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Puneri Paltan add to their roster!

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The first leg of the auction that featured the New Young Players, drafted into the auctions after through the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme, a nation-wide talent hunt conducted by Mashal Sports in association with Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India is over. 

    17 players have been selected by teams. Each team can pick upto 3 players from the NYP category. It's still early days in the auction and more players from these categories will be expected to be picked tomorrow

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Overseas Players to be auctioned today:

    Category A:

    Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) - Right corner defender

    Runner-up with Gujarat Fortunegiants in 2017

    Fazel Atrachali (Iran) - Left corner defender

    Champion with Patna Pirates in Season 4 and U Mumba in Season 2

    Best defender in Season 4

    Jang Kun Lee (South Korea) - Raider

    Semi-finalist with Bengal Warriors

    Category B:

    Hadi Ostorak (Iran) - All-rounder

    Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh) - Defender-Left Cover

    Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Iran) - Defender-Right Cover

    Abofazl Maghsodloumahali (Iran) - Raider

    Category C: 

    Chan Sik Park

    Chia-Ming Chang

    Chrispine Otieno Oketch

    Dicki Candra

    Dong Gyu Kim

    Dong Ju Hong

    Gyung Tae Kim

    Hyunil Park

    I Halus Suandana Wayan

    James Obilo

    Lahiru Bandara

    Makoto Sawazu

    Michal Spiczko

    Mohammad Maghshoudlu

    Mohammad Hossain

    Ogak Odhiambo

    Patrick Muvai

    Sanjay Shrestha

    Seong Kim

    Taedeok Eom

    Kono Takamitsu

    Tin Phonchoo

    Victor Obiero

    Wei Hung Lin

    Bassy Jonathan

    Chaminda Mudyanselage

    Filip Szczeski

    Jae Min Lee

    Jaepil Jo

    Piotr Karnowicz

    Young Chang Ko

    Hadi Tajik

    Khateravan Mariapan

    Md. Sabuj Mia

    Mugilan Batumalai

    Piotr Sitek

    Ranidu Chamara

    David Mosambayi

    Dong Geon Lee

    Felix Opana

    Khomsan Thongkham

    Lal Mohar Yadav

    Mohd Fatin Fuhad

    Mohd Masud Karim

    Md. Zakir Hossain

    Milinda Chathuranga

    Piotr Pamulak

    Sulieman Kabir

    Waheed Al Hasani

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Welcome to Firstpost's Live coverage of the 2018 Pro Kabaddi player auctions from Mumbai. The biggest stars of the kabaddi world will go under the hammer today and we will bring you all the updates, reactions, expert opinion on the auctions.

    A total of 422 players will be auctioned over the next 2 days. The players are divided in five categories: A,B,C,D and New Young Players on the basis of performance in the past few seasons. 

    Category A includes the best domestic and overseas players that will be auctioned today. Categories B,C,D of overseas players will also be auctioned today, while domestic players of the same categories along with unsold players from today will be auctioned tomorrow

Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.

File image of Fazel Atrachali

Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.

For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.

While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.

Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.

The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).

While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 15:44 PM

