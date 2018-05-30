You are here:
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018, LIVE updates: Deepak Niwas Hooda becomes costliest player in PKL history

Sports FP Sports May 30, 2018 20:18:43 IST
  • 20:18 (IST)

    Jaipur Pink Panthers have been on the charge!

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Jaipur Pink Panthers have been on the charge!

  • 20:06 (IST)

    Catch Deepak Niwas Hooda speak exclusively to Firstpost's Avinash Ramachandran after becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history!

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Ravinder Pahal is UNSOLD!

    Big surprise to end the defenders category. Pahal fails to find a buyer. 

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Sandeep Kumar Dhull SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for rs 66 lakh

  • 19:58 (IST)

    Darsan J SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 28 lakh

  • 19:57 (IST)

    Surender Nada goes to Haryana Steelers for Rs 75 lakh

    No reunion for Surender Nada with Mohit Chhillar as haryana Steelers match Jaipur Pink Panthers' bid to retain Nada. This was some bidding war. It's heating up!

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Surender Nada is up next!

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Mahendra Singh SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 40 lakh

    Bulls use their FBM card to retain Mahendra Singh

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Mohit Chhillar SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 58 lakh

    What a time Jaipur are having. After Deepak Hooda, Jaipur pick up Mohit Chhillar who is one of the best right corners in the game

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Mohit Chhillar is up next!

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Jeeva Kumar SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 45 lakh

    UP Yoddha havetheir veteran defender back but they have had to win a bidding war to get him. No Final Bid Match used

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Jeeva Kumar is next!

    Veteran cover defender Jeeva Kumar is up for grabs now

  • 19:43 (IST)

    Parvesh Bhainswal SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 35 lakh

    Gujarat retain their player after matching UP Yoddha's bid at 35 lakh using the Final Bid Match card.

  • 19:42 (IST)

    Parvesh Bhainswal is the first defender up for grabs

    The young defender came to prominence with Gujarat Fortunegiants last season. How much price will he attract?

  • 19:40 (IST)

    Defenders are up next

  • 19:36 (IST)

    Deepak Niwas Hooda reacts after becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history!

  • 19:32 (IST)

    Deepak Hooda is a Pink Panther!

  • 19:29 (IST)

    All-rounders are done. Next up are the defenders. We will be back with more updates shorly

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Deepak Niwas Hooda SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 1.15 Crore

    What a battle! Deepak Hooda is the most expensive player in PKL history. Jaipur Pink Panthers who entered the race late on near the 100-mark get their man as Puneri Paltan refuse to exercise their Final Bid Match card

  • 19:22 (IST)

    RECORD!

    Deepak Niwas Hooda surpasses Fazel Atrachali as the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history. Steelers lead with Rs 1.03 crore

  • 19:19 (IST)

    BOOM BOOM!

    Everyone seems to be after the former Puneri Paltan captain. Haryana Steelers leading the chase at Rs 87 lakh

  • 19:18 (IST)

    DEEPAK NIWAS HOODA is next!

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Kuldeep Singh SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 22 lakh

  • 19:15 (IST)

    Manjeet Chhillar is SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 20 lakh

    Surprise! Surprise! Manjeet goes to Tamil Thalaivas for the base price. The player who went for Rs 75 lakh in the last auction almost went Unsold tonight. But the Thalaivas have a top player at a very cheap price

  • 19:14 (IST)

    Manjeet Chhillar is up next!

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Shrikanth Tewthia SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 25 lakh

    Steal from the Warriors who have made a bright start to the Auctions

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Shrikanth Tewthia is the next player to be auctioned!

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Ran Singh in a Tiger again!

    Bengal Warriors keep Ran Singh after using their Final Bid Match for Jaipur Pink Panthers' bid of Rs 43 lakh

  • 19:08 (IST)

    Ran Singh is the first Category A player on offer

    Over 150 tackle points in PKL history. Ran Singh is a famed all-rounder who previously played for Jaipur Pink Panthers and was a part of Bengal Warriors last season

  • 19:05 (IST)

    All-rounders from Domestic category A will be auctioned first. The base price is Rs 20 lakh

  • 19:02 (IST)

    The auction for the Category A domestic players will begin shortly

  • 19:00 (IST)

  • 18:46 (IST)

  • 18:46 (IST)

    U Mumba owner Ronnie Screwvala shares his throughts on the opening session of auctions where they broke all kinds of records

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Hear what Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda and Rishank Devadiga had to say when they spoke exclusively to Firstpost ahead of the Player Auction

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Here is the list of players to be auctioned now:

     

    All-rounders

    Deepak Niwas Hooda

    Kuldeep Singh

    Manjeet Chillar

    Ran Singh

     

    Defenders

    Shrikant Tewathia

    Sandeep Dhull

    Surinder Nada

    Mahender Singh

    Parvesh Bhainswal

    Jeeva Kumar

    Mohit Chillar

    Ravinder Pahal

    Darshan J

     

    Raiders

    Anup Kumar

    Deepak Narwal

    K Prapanjan

    Kashiling Adake

    Monu Goyat

    Nitin Tomar

    Pawan Kumar

    Rahul Chaudhari

    Rishank Devadiga

    Shrikant Jadhav

    Sukesh Hegde

    Wazir Singh

     

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Watch Pro Kabaddi stars Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rishank Devadiga share their thoughts ahead of the Domestic Player auction with Firstpost Correspondent Avinash Ramachandran.

  • 17:29 (IST)

    I am happy to come back to my second home U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali tells reporters on the phone from Iran

  • 17:25 (IST)

    BIG GUNS UP NEXT!

    Domestic Players Category A is up next. That features stars like Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada, Deepak Niwas Hooda and all the other big names. Their auction starts at 6:30 PM IST

  • 17:23 (IST)

    That brings us to the end of the overseas players auction

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Overseas players SOLD in the second round

    Gyung Tae Kim (South Korea) SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for  Rs 8 lakh

    Hyunil Park (South Korea) SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 8 Lakh

    Jae Min Lee (South Korea) SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 lakh

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Second round of overseas player auction begins!

    Select unsold overseas players gone will be up for grabs again

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Ronnie Screvwala hints at Anup Kumar snub

    We had a very stable captain in Anup Kumar over the past few years. This year we want to refresh the roster. Our priority is on fitness and we have seen that the fittest teams go till the very end. Every team would want to sign Anup Kumar, but we will ahve to wait and watch. The Final Bid Match makes it interesting for us: Ronnie Screwvala, U Mumba owner

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Strengthening defence was a priority. We have learnt that over the past few years. We had Fazel Atrachali in the past and we are happy to have him back: U Mumba owner, Ronnie Screwvala

  • 16:43 (IST)

    The player auction for overseas players is over. Select Unsold players fromthis category will be auctioned again in a short while. Keep following Firstpost for more updates

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Md Zakir Hossain (Bangladesh) SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Suleiman Kabir SOLD to UP Yoddha for 8 lakh

  • 16:40 (IST)

    David Mosambayi (Kenya) SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 10.2 lakh

    The Kenyan captain is a tall raider with high reach. Pink Panthers going for young foreign players who did well at the World Cup. Interesting!

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Md. Fatin Fuhad (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD

Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.

File image of Anup Kumar. Image courtesy: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.

For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.

While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.

Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.

The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).

While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.

With inputs from IANS


