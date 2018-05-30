Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.
Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.
For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.
While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.
Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.
The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).
While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.
Updated Date: May 30, 2018 20:18 PM
Highlights
Here is the list of players to be auctioned now:
All-rounders
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Kuldeep Singh
Manjeet Chillar
Ran Singh
Defenders
Shrikant Tewathia
Sandeep Dhull
Surinder Nada
Mahender Singh
Parvesh Bhainswal
Jeeva Kumar
Mohit Chillar
Ravinder Pahal
Darshan J
Raiders
Anup Kumar
Deepak Narwal
K Prapanjan
Kashiling Adake
Monu Goyat
Nitin Tomar
Pawan Kumar
Rahul Chaudhari
Rishank Devadiga
Shrikant Jadhav
Sukesh Hegde
Wazir Singh
Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) is the first player to be auctioned
Abozar is a right corner defender who starred for Gujarat Fortunegiants last season
List of Elite retained players
Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Meraj Sheykh
Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput
Haryana Steelers: Kuldeep Singh
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar
Puneri Paltan: Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun
Telugu Titans: Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari
Jaipur Pink Panthers: No players retained
U Mumba: No players retained
UP Yoddha: No players retained
Today's schedule:
Overseas Player Auction (All categories) - 3 PM IST
Domestic Player Auction (Category A) - 6:30 PM IST
20:18 (IST)
20:11 (IST)
20:06 (IST)
Catch Deepak Niwas Hooda speak exclusively to Firstpost's Avinash Ramachandran after becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history!
20:03 (IST)
Ravinder Pahal is UNSOLD!
Big surprise to end the defenders category. Pahal fails to find a buyer.
20:01 (IST)
Sandeep Kumar Dhull SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for rs 66 lakh
19:58 (IST)
Darsan J SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 28 lakh
19:57 (IST)
Surender Nada goes to Haryana Steelers for Rs 75 lakh
No reunion for Surender Nada with Mohit Chhillar as haryana Steelers match Jaipur Pink Panthers' bid to retain Nada. This was some bidding war. It's heating up!
19:56 (IST)
Surender Nada is up next!
19:51 (IST)
Mahendra Singh SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 40 lakh
Bulls use their FBM card to retain Mahendra Singh
19:49 (IST)
Mohit Chhillar SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 58 lakh
What a time Jaipur are having. After Deepak Hooda, Jaipur pick up Mohit Chhillar who is one of the best right corners in the game
19:47 (IST)
Mohit Chhillar is up next!
19:46 (IST)
Jeeva Kumar SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 45 lakh
UP Yoddha havetheir veteran defender back but they have had to win a bidding war to get him. No Final Bid Match used
19:44 (IST)
Jeeva Kumar is next!
Veteran cover defender Jeeva Kumar is up for grabs now
19:43 (IST)
Parvesh Bhainswal SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 35 lakh
Gujarat retain their player after matching UP Yoddha's bid at 35 lakh using the Final Bid Match card.
19:42 (IST)
Parvesh Bhainswal is the first defender up for grabs
The young defender came to prominence with Gujarat Fortunegiants last season. How much price will he attract?
19:40 (IST)
Defenders are up next
19:36 (IST)
Deepak Niwas Hooda reacts after becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history!
19:32 (IST)
Deepak Hooda is a Pink Panther!
19:29 (IST)
All-rounders are done. Next up are the defenders. We will be back with more updates shorly
19:27 (IST)
Deepak Niwas Hooda SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 1.15 Crore
What a battle! Deepak Hooda is the most expensive player in PKL history. Jaipur Pink Panthers who entered the race late on near the 100-mark get their man as Puneri Paltan refuse to exercise their Final Bid Match card
19:22 (IST)
RECORD!
Deepak Niwas Hooda surpasses Fazel Atrachali as the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history. Steelers lead with Rs 1.03 crore
19:19 (IST)
BOOM BOOM!
Everyone seems to be after the former Puneri Paltan captain. Haryana Steelers leading the chase at Rs 87 lakh
19:18 (IST)
DEEPAK NIWAS HOODA is next!
19:17 (IST)
Kuldeep Singh SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 22 lakh
19:15 (IST)
Manjeet Chhillar is SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 20 lakh
Surprise! Surprise! Manjeet goes to Tamil Thalaivas for the base price. The player who went for Rs 75 lakh in the last auction almost went Unsold tonight. But the Thalaivas have a top player at a very cheap price
19:14 (IST)
Manjeet Chhillar is up next!
19:13 (IST)
Shrikanth Tewthia SOLD to Bengal Warriors for Rs 25 lakh
Steal from the Warriors who have made a bright start to the Auctions
19:11 (IST)
Shrikanth Tewthia is the next player to be auctioned!
19:11 (IST)
Ran Singh in a Tiger again!
Bengal Warriors keep Ran Singh after using their Final Bid Match for Jaipur Pink Panthers' bid of Rs 43 lakh
19:08 (IST)
Ran Singh is the first Category A player on offer
Over 150 tackle points in PKL history. Ran Singh is a famed all-rounder who previously played for Jaipur Pink Panthers and was a part of Bengal Warriors last season
19:05 (IST)
All-rounders from Domestic category A will be auctioned first. The base price is Rs 20 lakh
19:02 (IST)
The auction for the Category A domestic players will begin shortly
19:00 (IST)
Reunion!
Reunion!
18:46 (IST)
U Mumba owner Ronnie Screwvala shares his throughts on the opening session of auctions where they broke all kinds of records
18:43 (IST)
Hear what Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda and Rishank Devadiga had to say when they spoke exclusively to Firstpost ahead of the Player Auction
18:41 (IST)
18:23 (IST)
Watch Pro Kabaddi stars Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rishank Devadiga share their thoughts ahead of the Domestic Player auction with Firstpost Correspondent Avinash Ramachandran.
17:29 (IST)
I am happy to come back to my second home U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali tells reporters on the phone from Iran
17:25 (IST)
BIG GUNS UP NEXT!
Domestic Players Category A is up next. That features stars like Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada, Deepak Niwas Hooda and all the other big names. Their auction starts at 6:30 PM IST
17:23 (IST)
That brings us to the end of the overseas players auction
17:23 (IST)
Overseas players SOLD in the second round
Gyung Tae Kim (South Korea) SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh
Hyunil Park (South Korea) SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 8 Lakh
Jae Min Lee (South Korea) SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 lakh
17:20 (IST)
Second round of overseas player auction begins!
Select unsold overseas players gone will be up for grabs again
16:53 (IST)
Ronnie Screvwala hints at Anup Kumar snub
We had a very stable captain in Anup Kumar over the past few years. This year we want to refresh the roster. Our priority is on fitness and we have seen that the fittest teams go till the very end. Every team would want to sign Anup Kumar, but we will ahve to wait and watch. The Final Bid Match makes it interesting for us: Ronnie Screwvala, U Mumba owner
16:50 (IST)
Strengthening defence was a priority. We have learnt that over the past few years. We had Fazel Atrachali in the past and we are happy to have him back: U Mumba owner, Ronnie Screwvala
16:43 (IST)
The player auction for overseas players is over. Select Unsold players fromthis category will be auctioned again in a short while. Keep following Firstpost for more updates
16:42 (IST)
Md Zakir Hossain (Bangladesh) SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh
16:41 (IST)
Suleiman Kabir SOLD to UP Yoddha for 8 lakh
16:40 (IST)
David Mosambayi (Kenya) SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 10.2 lakh
The Kenyan captain is a tall raider with high reach. Pink Panthers going for young foreign players who did well at the World Cup. Interesting!
16:38 (IST)
Md. Fatin Fuhad (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD