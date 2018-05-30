Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.
Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.
For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.
While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.
Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.
The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).
While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: May 30, 2018 18:43 PM
Highlights
Here is the list of players to be auctioned now:
All-rounders
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Kuldeep Singh
Manjeet Chillar
Ran Singh
Defenders
Shrikant Tewathia
Sandeep Dhull
Surinder Nada
Mahender Singh
Parvesh Bhainswal
Jeeva Kumar
Mohit Chillar
Ravinder Pahal
Darshan J
Raiders
Anup Kumar
Deepak Narwal
K Prapanjan
Kashiling Adake
Monu Goyat
Nitin Tomar
Pawan Kumar
Rahul Chaudhari
Rishank Devadiga
Shrikant Jadhav
Sukesh Hegde
Wazir Singh
Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) is the first player to be auctioned
Abozar is a right corner defender who starred for Gujarat Fortunegiants last season
List of Elite retained players
Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Meraj Sheykh
Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput
Haryana Steelers: Kuldeep Singh
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar
Puneri Paltan: Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun
Telugu Titans: Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari
Jaipur Pink Panthers: No players retained
U Mumba: No players retained
UP Yoddha: No players retained
Today's schedule:
Overseas Player Auction (All categories) - 3 PM IST
Domestic Player Auction (Category A) - 6:30 PM IST
18:43 (IST)
Hear what Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda and Rishank Devadiga had to say when they spoke exclusively to Firstpost ahead of the Player Auction
18:41 (IST)
18:23 (IST)
Watch Pro Kabaddi stars Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rishank Devadiga share their thoughts ahead of the Domestic Player auction with Firstpost Correspondent Avinash Ramachandran.
17:29 (IST)
I am happy to come back to my second home U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali tells reporters on the phone from Iran
17:25 (IST)
BIG GUNS UP NEXT!
Domestic Players Category A is up next. That features stars like Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada, Deepak Niwas Hooda and all the other big names. Their auction starts at 6:30 PM IST
17:23 (IST)
That brings us to the end of the overseas players auction
17:23 (IST)
Overseas players SOLD in the second round
Gyung Tae Kim (South Korea) SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh
Hyunil Park (South Korea) SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 8 Lakh
Jae Min Lee (South Korea) SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 lakh
17:20 (IST)
Second round of overseas player auction begins!
Select unsold overseas players gone will be up for grabs again
16:53 (IST)
Ronnie Screvwala hints at Anup Kumar snub
We had a very stable captain in Anup Kumar over the past few years. This year we want to refresh the roster. Our priority is on fitness and we have seen that the fittest teams go till the very end. Every team would want to sign Anup Kumar, but we will ahve to wait and watch. The Final Bid Match makes it interesting for us: Ronnie Screwvala, U Mumba owner
16:50 (IST)
Strengthening defence was a priority. We have learnt that over the past few years. We had Fazel Atrachali in the past and we are happy to have him back: U Mumba owner, Ronnie Screwvala
16:43 (IST)
The player auction for overseas players is over. Select Unsold players fromthis category will be auctioned again in a short while. Keep following Firstpost for more updates
16:42 (IST)
Md Zakir Hossain (Bangladesh) SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh
16:41 (IST)
Suleiman Kabir SOLD to UP Yoddha for 8 lakh
16:40 (IST)
David Mosambayi (Kenya) SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 10.2 lakh
The Kenyan captain is a tall raider with high reach. Pink Panthers going for young foreign players who did well at the World Cup. Interesting!
16:38 (IST)
Md. Fatin Fuhad (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD
16:37 (IST)
Milinda Chathuranga (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD
16:37 (IST)
Felix Opana (Kenya) is UNSOLD
16:36 (IST)
Khomsan Thongkham SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 8 lakh
Steal from Dabang Delhi as they bag the highest scoring non-Indian raider of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.
16:35 (IST)
Dong Geon Lee (South Korea) is SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for 17.2 lakh
16:30 (IST)
Lal Mohar Yadav (Nepal) is UNSOLD
16:30 (IST)
Md. Masud Karim (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD
16:29 (IST)
Piotr Pamulak (Poland) is UNSOLD
16:28 (IST)
Chaminda Mudiyanselage (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD
16:27 (IST)
Bassy Jonathan (Mauritius) is UNSOLD
16:27 (IST)
Jae Min Lee (South Korea) is UNSOLD
16:26 (IST)
Filip Szczeski (Poland) is UNSOLD
16:25 (IST)
Jaepil Jo (South Korea) is UNSOLD
16:25 (IST)
Young Chang Ko (South Korea) SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers
11.4 lakh well spent for the Pink Panthers who further add to their foreign contingent
16:23 (IST)
Hadi Tajik (Iran) SOLD to U Mumba
U Mumba banking seriously on Iranian talent. This is their third Iranian player in their ranks.
16:19 (IST)
Mugilan Batumalai (Malaysia) is UNSOLD
16:19 (IST)
Ranidu Chamara (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD
16:18 (IST)
Khatervan Mariapan (Malaysia) is UNSOLD
16:17 (IST)
Piotr Karnowicz (Poland) is UNSOLD
16:17 (IST)
Piotr Sitek (Poland) is UNSOLD
16:16 (IST)
James Obilo (Kenya) is UNSOLD
16:16 (IST)
Michal Spiczko (Poland) is UNSOLD
16:15 (IST)
Lahiru Bandara (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD
16:15 (IST)
Mohammad Maghshoudulu (Iran) is UNSOLD
16:14 (IST)
Wei Hung Lin (Chinese Taipei) is UNSOLD
16:14 (IST)
Makoto Sawazu (Japan) is UNSOLD
16:13 (IST)
Category C foreign players auctioned so far
Sanjay Shrestha SOLD to Puneri Paltan for 8 Lakh
Seaong Ryeol Kim SOLD to UP Yoddha for 8.2 Lakh
Victor Obiero (Kenya) is UNSOLD
Chan Sik Park (South Korea) SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for 8 lakh
Hyunil Park (South Korea) is UNSOLD
Dong Gyu Kim (South Korea) is UNSOLD
Tin Phonchoo (Thailand) is UNSOLD
Ogak Odhiambo (Kenya) is UNSOLD
Chi-Ming Chang is UNSOLD
Gyung Tae Kin (South Korea) is UNSOLD
Dong Ju Hong (South Korea) SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for 8 Lakh
I Halus Wayan (Indonesia) is UNSOLD
Dicki Candra (Indonesia) is UNSOLD
Mohammad Shazid Hossain (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD
Chrispine Oketch (Kenya) is UNSOLD
Taedeok Eom (South Korea) is SOLD to Patna Pirates for 11.4 lakh
15:58 (IST)
Abofazl Maghsodlouemahali (Iran) Riader SOLD to U Mumba
The talented raider who starred for Dabang Delhi last season goes to U Mumba for 21.75 Lakh to join his Iranian teammate Fazel Atrachali
15:53 (IST)
Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Iran) Right-Cover Defender SOLD to Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans have their player back. After Jaipur seemed set to sign the Iranian for 21.5 lakh, the Titans exercise their Final Bid Match to retain their defender
15:49 (IST)
Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh) Left Cover defender SOLD to Bengal Warriors
Rahman goes to Bengal for 33.25 lakh. The Bangladesh boy would find plenty of fans in Bengal. This is Bengal's second foreign player after Jang Kun Lee. They have achieved the minimum number of foreign players that a team needs to sign
15:44 (IST)
SOLD! Hadi Oshtorak goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants!
Gujarat have their first player of the auction. After missing out on their two Iranians, they get their hands on Oshtorak for 12 lakh
15:41 (IST)
Jang Kun Lee returns to Bengal!
South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee was originally brought by Haryana Steelers for 33 lakh, but Bengal Warriors have exercised their Final Bid Match card to retain the South Korean raider
15:36 (IST)
Fazel Atrachali SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 1 crore
Atrachali becomes costliest player in PKL history and also the first player to attract a price of 1 crore
15:34 (IST)
RECORD!
Fazel Atrachali will be the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi history. U Mumba leading the race with a bid of 1 crore
15:33 (IST)
Fazel heading back to U Mumba?
U Mumba leading race for Iranian defender with a bid of 75 lakh, but it's not over yet.
15:31 (IST)
Fazel Atrachali (Iran) left-corner defender is up next!