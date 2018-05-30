You are here:
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018, LIVE updates: Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari among stars to be auctioned at 6:30 PM IST

Sports FP Sports May 30, 2018 18:43:11 IST
  • 18:43 (IST)

    Hear what Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda and Rishank Devadiga had to say when they spoke exclusively to Firstpost ahead of the Player Auction

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Here is the list of players to be auctioned now:

     

    All-rounders

    Deepak Niwas Hooda

    Kuldeep Singh

    Manjeet Chillar

    Ran Singh

     

    Defenders

    Shrikant Tewathia

    Sandeep Dhull

    Surinder Nada

    Mahender Singh

    Parvesh Bhainswal

    Jeeva Kumar

    Mohit Chillar

    Ravinder Pahal

    Darshan J

     

    Raiders

    Anup Kumar

    Deepak Narwal

    K Prapanjan

    Kashiling Adake

    Monu Goyat

    Nitin Tomar

    Pawan Kumar

    Rahul Chaudhari

    Rishank Devadiga

    Shrikant Jadhav

    Sukesh Hegde

    Wazir Singh

     

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Watch Pro Kabaddi stars Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rishank Devadiga share their thoughts ahead of the Domestic Player auction with Firstpost Correspondent Avinash Ramachandran.

  • 17:29 (IST)

    I am happy to come back to my second home U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali tells reporters on the phone from Iran

  • 17:25 (IST)

    BIG GUNS UP NEXT!

    Domestic Players Category A is up next. That features stars like Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada, Deepak Niwas Hooda and all the other big names. Their auction starts at 6:30 PM IST

  • 17:23 (IST)

    That brings us to the end of the overseas players auction

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Overseas players SOLD in the second round

    Gyung Tae Kim (South Korea) SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for  Rs 8 lakh

    Hyunil Park (South Korea) SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 8 Lakh

    Jae Min Lee (South Korea) SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 lakh

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Second round of overseas player auction begins!

    Select unsold overseas players gone will be up for grabs again

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Ronnie Screvwala hints at Anup Kumar snub

    We had a very stable captain in Anup Kumar over the past few years. This year we want to refresh the roster. Our priority is on fitness and we have seen that the fittest teams go till the very end. Every team would want to sign Anup Kumar, but we will ahve to wait and watch. The Final Bid Match makes it interesting for us: Ronnie Screwvala, U Mumba owner

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Strengthening defence was a priority. We have learnt that over the past few years. We had Fazel Atrachali in the past and we are happy to have him back: U Mumba owner, Ronnie Screwvala

  • 16:43 (IST)

    The player auction for overseas players is over. Select Unsold players fromthis category will be auctioned again in a short while. Keep following Firstpost for more updates

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Md Zakir Hossain (Bangladesh) SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 8.4 lakh

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Suleiman Kabir SOLD to UP Yoddha for 8 lakh

  • 16:40 (IST)

    David Mosambayi (Kenya) SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 10.2 lakh

    The Kenyan captain is a tall raider with high reach. Pink Panthers going for young foreign players who did well at the World Cup. Interesting!

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Md. Fatin Fuhad (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Milinda Chathuranga (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Felix Opana (Kenya) is UNSOLD

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Khomsan Thongkham SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 8 lakh

    Steal from Dabang Delhi as they bag the highest scoring non-Indian raider of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. 

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Dong Geon Lee (South Korea) is SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for 17.2 lakh

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Lal Mohar Yadav (Nepal) is UNSOLD

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Md. Masud Karim (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Piotr Pamulak (Poland) is UNSOLD

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Chaminda Mudiyanselage (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD

  • 16:27 (IST)

    Bassy Jonathan (Mauritius) is UNSOLD

  • 16:27 (IST)

    Jae Min Lee (South Korea) is UNSOLD

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Filip Szczeski (Poland) is UNSOLD

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Jaepil Jo (South Korea) is UNSOLD

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Young Chang Ko (South Korea) SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers 

    11.4 lakh well spent for the Pink Panthers who further add to their foreign contingent

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Hadi Tajik (Iran) SOLD to U Mumba

    U Mumba banking seriously on Iranian talent. This is their third Iranian player in their ranks. 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Mugilan Batumalai (Malaysia) is UNSOLD

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Ranidu Chamara (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Khatervan Mariapan (Malaysia) is UNSOLD

  • 16:17 (IST)

    Piotr Karnowicz (Poland) is UNSOLD

  • 16:17 (IST)

    Piotr Sitek (Poland) is UNSOLD

  • 16:16 (IST)

    James Obilo (Kenya) is UNSOLD

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Michal Spiczko (Poland) is UNSOLD

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Lahiru Bandara (Sri Lanka) is UNSOLD

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Mohammad Maghshoudulu (Iran) is UNSOLD

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Wei Hung Lin (Chinese Taipei) is UNSOLD

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Makoto Sawazu (Japan) is UNSOLD

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Category C foreign players auctioned so far

    Sanjay Shrestha SOLD to Puneri Paltan for 8 Lakh

    Seaong Ryeol Kim SOLD to UP Yoddha for 8.2 Lakh

    Victor Obiero (Kenya) is UNSOLD

    Chan Sik Park (South Korea) SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for 8 lakh

    Hyunil Park (South Korea) is UNSOLD

    Dong Gyu Kim (South Korea) is UNSOLD

    Tin Phonchoo (Thailand) is UNSOLD

    Ogak Odhiambo (Kenya) is UNSOLD

    Chi-Ming Chang is UNSOLD

    Gyung Tae Kin (South Korea) is UNSOLD

    Dong Ju Hong (South Korea) SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for 8 Lakh

    I Halus Wayan (Indonesia) is UNSOLD

    Dicki Candra (Indonesia) is UNSOLD

    Mohammad Shazid Hossain (Bangladesh) is UNSOLD

    Chrispine Oketch (Kenya) is UNSOLD

    Taedeok Eom (South Korea) is SOLD to Patna Pirates for 11.4 lakh

  • 15:58 (IST)

    Abofazl Maghsodlouemahali (Iran) Riader SOLD to U Mumba

    The talented raider who starred for Dabang Delhi last season goes to U Mumba for 21.75 Lakh to join his Iranian teammate Fazel Atrachali

     

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Iran) Right-Cover Defender SOLD to Telugu Titans

    Telugu Titans have their player back. After Jaipur seemed set to sign the Iranian for 21.5 lakh, the Titans exercise their Final Bid Match to retain their defender

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh) Left Cover defender SOLD to Bengal Warriors

    Rahman goes to Bengal for 33.25 lakh. The Bangladesh boy would find plenty of fans in Bengal. This is Bengal's second foreign player after Jang Kun Lee. They have achieved the minimum number of foreign players that a team needs to sign

  • 15:44 (IST)

    SOLD! Hadi Oshtorak goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants!

    Gujarat have their first player of the auction. After missing out on their two Iranians, they get their hands on Oshtorak for 12 lakh

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Jang Kun Lee returns to Bengal!

    South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee was originally brought by Haryana Steelers for 33 lakh, but Bengal Warriors have exercised their Final Bid Match card to retain the South Korean raider

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Fazel Atrachali SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 1 crore

    Atrachali becomes costliest player in PKL history and also the first player to attract a price of 1 crore

  • 15:34 (IST)

    RECORD!

    Fazel Atrachali will be the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi history. U Mumba leading the race with a bid of 1 crore

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Fazel heading back to U Mumba?

    U Mumba leading race for Iranian defender with a bid of 75 lakh, but it's not over yet.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Fazel Atrachali (Iran) left-corner defender is up next!

Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.

File image of Anup Kumar. Image courtesy: Twitter @ProKabaddi

File image of Anup Kumar. Image courtesy: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.

For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.

While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.

Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.

The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).

While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 18:43 PM

