Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.
Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.
For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.
While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.
Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.
The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).
While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.
Updated Date: May 30, 2018 12:46 PM
12:46 (IST)
Bengal have their Warrior back!
12:43 (IST)
Delhi's new Dabang!
12:39 (IST)
U Mumba seem to be putting plenty of faith in youth. They have picked up three players from the NYP draft.
12:38 (IST)
Puneri Paltan add to their roster!
12:33 (IST)
The first leg of the auction that featured the New Young Players, drafted into the auctions after through the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme, a nation-wide talent hunt conducted by Mashal Sports in association with Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India is over.
17 players have been selected by teams. Each team can pick upto 3 players from the NYP category. It's still early days in the auction and more players from these categories will be expected to be picked tomorrow
12:28 (IST)
Overseas Players to be auctioned today:
Category A:
Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) - Right corner defender
Runner-up with Gujarat Fortunegiants in 2017
Fazel Atrachali (Iran) - Left corner defender
Champion with Patna Pirates in Season 4 and U Mumba in Season 2
Best defender in Season 4
Jang Kun Lee (South Korea) - Raider
Semi-finalist with Bengal Warriors
Category B:
Hadi Ostorak (Iran) - All-rounder
Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh) - Defender-Left Cover
Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Iran) - Defender-Right Cover
Abofazl Maghsodloumahali (Iran) - Raider
Category C:
12:00 (IST)
Welcome to Firstpost's Live coverage of the 2018 Pro Kabaddi player auctions from Mumbai. The biggest stars of the kabaddi world will go under the hammer today and we will bring you all the updates, reactions, expert opinion on the auctions.
A total of 422 players will be auctioned over the next 2 days. The players are divided in five categories: A,B,C,D and New Young Players on the basis of performance in the past few seasons.
Category A includes the best domestic and overseas players that will be auctioned today. Categories B,C,D of overseas players will also be auctioned today, while domestic players of the same categories along with unsold players from today will be auctioned tomorrow