Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of raiders, defenders and all-rounders picked by each team

Mumbai: The 2018 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions turned out be a landmark event, witnessing the making and breaking of records with five Indians and one foreign player entering the Rs 1 crore club.
Wednesday, the first day of the two-day auction, had seen Iran star Fazal Atrachali create history by becoming the first to command a price of Rs 1 crore before raider Monu Goyat became the most expensive player when Haryana Steelers secured his services for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore.
Thursday's proceeding's were more sedate in comparison. Prashant Kumar Rai was the hot pick of the day as UP Yoddhas bagged the raider for Rs 79 lakh.
Here is a list of the players picked by each team
|BENGAL WARRIORS
|Name
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|PO Surjeet Singh
|Defender
|A
|8,030,000
|Maninder Singh
|Raider
|A
|5,687,627
|Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Ameares Mondal
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Mithin Kumar
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Jang Kun Lee
|Raider
|A
|3,300,000
|Ziaur Rahman
|Defender - Left cover
|B
|3,325,000
|Ran Singh
|All-Rounder
|A
|4,300,000
|Shrikant Tewthia
|All-Rounder
|A
|2,500,000
|Baldev Singh
|Defender - Right Corner
|B
|1,200,000
|Mahesh Goud
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|Vittal Meti
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Bhupender Singh
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Vijin Thangadurai
|Defender - Right cover
|C
|840,000
|Amit Kumar
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Amit Nagar
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Rakesh Narwal
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Ashish (Chhokar)
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Manoj Dhull
|Defender - Right Corner
|C
|800,000
|DABANG DELHI
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Meraj Sheykh
|All-Rounder
|A
|6,555,588
|Tapas Pal
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Tushar Balaram Bhoir
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Vishal
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Naveen Kumar
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Khomsan Thongkham
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Pawan Kumar
|Raider
|A
|2,000,000
|Satpal
|Defender - Right Corner
|B
|1,200,000
|Viraj Vishnu Landge
|Defender - Left cover
|B
|2,500,000
|Vishal Mane
|Defender - Right cover
|B
|4,500,000
|Joginder Singh Narwal
|Defender - Left Corner
|B
|3,300,000
|Chandran Ranjit
|Raider
|B
|6,125,000
|Shabeer Bappu
|Raider
|B
|1,550,000
|Rajesh Narwal
|All-Rounder
|C
|1,600,000
|Anil Kumar
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|Kamal Kishor Jat
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Ravinder Pahal
|Defender - Right Corner
|A
|2,000,000
|Sidharth
|All-Rounder
|B
|1,200,000
|Yogesh Hooda
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|BENGALURU BULLS
|Name
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Rohit Kumar
|Raider
|A
|8,910,000
|Harish Naik
|Raider
|NYP
|1,000,000
|Sumit Singh
|Raider
|NYP
|1,000,000
|Amit Sheoran
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Dong Ju Hong
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Gyung Tae Kim
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Mahender Singh
|Defender - Left cover
|A
|4,000,000
|Kashiling Adake
|Raider
|A
|3,200,000
|Ashish Kumar (Sangwan)
|Defender - Righ cover
|B
|2,350,000
|Mahesh Maruti Magdum
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Jawahar Vivek K
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|Sandeep
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|Mahendra Singh Dhaka
|Defender - Right cover
|C
|800,000
|Nithesh B R
|Defender - Right Corner
|C
|800,000
|Pawan Kumar
|Raider
|C
|5,280,000
|Anand V
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Anil
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Raju Lal Choudhary
|Defender - Right Corner
|C
|880,000
|Rohit
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Jasmer Gulia
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|TEAM GUJARAT
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Sachin
|Raider
|A
|5,687,627
|Sunil Kumar
|Defender
|A
|4,910,766
|Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
|Raider
|B
|2,455,961
|C Kalai Arasan
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Amit
|Defender, right cover
|NYP
|660,000
|Rohit Gulia
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Vikram Kandola
|Defender - Left Cover
|NYP
|660,000
|Anil
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Lalit chaudhary
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Hadi Oshtorak
|All-Rounder
|B
|1,200,000
|Dong Geon Lee
|Raider
|C
|1,720,000
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Defender - Left cover
|A
|3,500,000
|K. Prapanjan
|Raider
|A
|3,800,000
|Ajay Kumar
|Raider
|B
|2,500,000
|Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
|Defender
|C
|3,040,000
|Sachin Vittala
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|2,000,000
|Shubham Ashok Palkar
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Yashwant Bishnoi
|Raider
|D
|500,000
|Amit Jaivir Sharma
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|Dharmender
|Raider
|NYP
|500,000
|HARYANA STEELERS
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Kuldeep Singh
|All-Rounder
|C
|1,034,916
|Vikash
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Neeraj Kumar
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Mayur Shivtarkar
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Arun Kumar HN
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Patrick Nzau Muvai
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Md. Zakir Hossain
|Raider
|C
|840,000
|Surender Nada
|Defender - Left Corner
|A
|7,500,000
|Wazir Singh
|Raider
|A
|2,000,000
|Monu Goyat
|Raider
|A
|15,100,000
|Sachin Shingade
|Defender - Left cover
|B
|2,000,000
|Vikash Khandola
|Raider
|B
|4,700,000
|Prateek
|All-Rounder
|D
|500,000
|Amit Singh
|Defender - Right Cover
|D
|500,000
|Anand Surendra Tomar
|Raider
|D
|500,000
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur
|Raider
|D
|500,000
|JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Ajit Singh
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Nitin Rawal
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Santhapanaselvam
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Lokesh Kaushik
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Young Chang Ko
|Defender - Left cover
|C
|1,140,000
|David Shilisia J Mosambayi
|Raider
|C
|1,000,000
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|All-Rounder
|A
|11,500,000
|Mohit Chhillar
|Defender - Right Corner
|A
|5,800,000
|Sandeep Kumar (Dhull)
|Defender - Left Corner
|A
|6,600,000
|Anup Kumar
|Raider
|A
|3,000,000
|Selvamani K
|Raider
|B
|1,500,000
|Bajirao Hodage
|Defender - Right cover
|C
|1,460,000
|Gangadhari Mallesh
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Sunil Siddhgavali
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Anand Patil
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
|All-Rounder
|D
|560,000
|N. Shiva Ramakrishna
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|UP YODDHA
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Nitesh Kumar
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Pankaj
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Arkam Shaikh
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Azad singh
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Seong Ryeol Kim
|All-Rounder
|C
|820,000
|Sulieman Kabir
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Jeeva Kumar
|Defender - Right and Left cover
|A
|4,500,000
|Shrikant Jadhav
|Raider
|A
|3,700,000
|Rishank Devadiga
|Raider
|A
|11,100,000
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|Raider
|B
|7,900,000
|Narender
|All Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Sachin Kumar
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|1,920,000
|Sagar B Krishna
|All-Rounder
|B
|1,320,000
|Nitin Mavi
|Defender - Right cover
|C
|800,000
|Rohit Kumar Choudary
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Vishav Chaudhary
|Defender - Left Cover
|D
|500,000
|Amit
|Defender - Left Cover
|C
|800,000
|Bhanu Pratap Tomar
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|U Mumba
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Surender Singh
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|E Subash
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Shiv Om
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Anil
|Defender - Left Cover
|NYP
|660,000
|Gaurav Kumar
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Mohit Balyan
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Fazel Atrachali
|Defender - Left Corner
|A
|10,000,000
|Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali
|Raider
|B
|2,125,000
|Hadi Tajik
|Defender - Right Corner
|C
|1,100,000
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan
|Defender - Right and Left Corner
|B
|4,600,000
|Rajaguru Subramanian
|Defender - Right cover
|B
|1,200,000
|Rohit Rana
|Defender - Left cover
|B
|1,200,000
|Vinod Kumar
|Raider
|B
|2,225,000
|Darshan Kadian
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|R. Sriram
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|Adinath Sakharam Gavali
|Defender - Right and Left Cover
|C
|800,000
|Siddharth Sirish Desai
|Raider
|C
|3,640,000
|Arjun Deshwal
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Abhishek Singh
|Raider
|C
|4,280,000
|Rohit Baliyan
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|PUNERI PALTAN
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Girish Maruti Ernak
|Defender
|A
|4,910,766
|More GB
|Raider
|C
|1,357,931
|Rajesh Mondal
|Raider
|B
|2,455,961
|Sandeep Narwal
|All-Rounder
|A
|7,260,000
|Rinku Narwal
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Monu
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Vikash Khatri
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Amit Kumar
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Sanjay Shrestha
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Takamitsu Kono
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Nitin Tomar
|Raider
|A
|11,500,000
|Ravi Kumar
|Defender - Right cover
|B
|1,600,000
|Deepak Kumar Dahiya
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|Vinod Kumar
|Defender - Left cover
|C
|2,020,000
|Parvesh
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Akshay Jadhav
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Bajrang
|Defender - Right Cover
|D
|500,000
|PATNA PIRATES
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Jaideep
|Defender
|A
|5,500,000
|Jawahar
|Raider
|C
|1,320,000
|Manish
|Defender
|B
|2,905,320
|Pardeep Narwal
|Raider
|A
|6,050,000
|Vijay
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Arvind Kumar
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Parveen Birwal
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Taedeok Eom
|All-Rounder
|C
|1,140,000
|Hyunil Park
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Kuldeep Singh
|All-Rounder
|A
|2,200,000
|Deepak Narwal
|Raider
|A
|5,700,000
|Surender Singh
|Raider
|B
|1,225,000
|Tushar Patil
|Raider
|B
|2,000,000
|Vikas Kale
|Defender - Right cover
|C
|2,740,000
|Vikas Jaglan
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Manjeet
|Raider
|C
|2,040,000
|Ravinder Kumar
|Defender - Right Corner
|C
|800,000
|Vijay Kumar
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|TAMIL THALAIVAS
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Ajay Thakur
|Raider
|A
|7,623,000
|Amit Hooda
|Defender
|A
|6,930,000
|C. Arun
|Defender
|B
|3,630,000
|D. Pradap
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Anand
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Chan Sik Park
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
|Jae Min Lee
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|Manjeet Chhillar
|All-Rounder
|A
|2,000,000
|Darshan J.
|Defender - Right cover
|A
|2,800,000
|Sukesh Hegde
|Raider
|A
|2,800,000
|Sunil
|Defender - Left Corner
|B
|1,200,000
|Jasvir Singh
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|CPO Surjeet Singh
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|Athul MS
|Raider
|C
|920,000
|Anil Kumar
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|Vimal Raj V
|All-Rounder
|D
|500,000
|D. Gopu
|Defender - Right and Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|K. Jayaseelan
|Raider
|B
|1,200,000
|Abhinandan Chandel
|Raider
|C
|800,000
|TELUGU TITANS
|Players
|Playing position
|Category
|Price (Rs)
|Nilesh Salunke
|Raider
|A
|5,687,627
|Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari
|Raider
|B
|2,455,961
|Rakshith
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Sombir
|Defender
|NYP
|660,000
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|All-Rounder
|NYP
|660,000
|Rajnish
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Ankit Beniwal
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Kamal Singh
|Raider
|NYP
|660,000
|Abozar Mohajermighani
|Defender
|A
|7,600,000
|Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
|Defender - Right cover
|B
|2,150,000
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Raider
|A
|12,900,000
|C Manoj Kumar
|Defender - Left cover
|C
|800,000
|Sanket Chavan
|Defender - Left Corner
|C
|800,000
|Armaan
|All-Rounder
|D
|500,000
|Anuj Kumar
|Defender - Right Cover
|D
|500,000
|Deepak
|Defender - Left Cover
|D
|500,000
|Rakesh Singh Kumar
|Defender - Left cover
|B
|1,200,000
|Mahender Reddy
|All-Rounder
|C
|800,000
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: May 31, 2018 20:38 PM