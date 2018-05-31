Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of raiders, defenders and all-rounders picked by each team

Mumbai: The 2018 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions turned out be a landmark event, witnessing the making and breaking of records with five Indians and one foreign player entering the Rs 1 crore club.

Wednesday, the first day of the two-day auction, had seen Iran star Fazal Atrachali create history by becoming the first to command a price of Rs 1 crore before raider Monu Goyat became the most expensive player when Haryana Steelers secured his services for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore.

Thursday's proceeding's were more sedate in comparison. Prashant Kumar Rai was the hot pick of the day as UP Yoddhas bagged the raider for Rs 79 lakh.

Here is a list of the players picked by each team

BENGAL WARRIORS Name Playing position Category Price (Rs) PO Surjeet Singh Defender A 8,030,000 Maninder Singh Raider A 5,687,627 Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Ameares Mondal Defender NYP 660,000 Mithin Kumar Raider NYP 660,000 Jang Kun Lee Raider A 3,300,000 Ziaur Rahman Defender - Left cover B 3,325,000 Ran Singh All-Rounder A 4,300,000 Shrikant Tewthia All-Rounder A 2,500,000 Baldev Singh Defender - Right Corner B 1,200,000 Mahesh Goud Raider B 1,200,000 Vittal Meti All-Rounder C 800,000 Bhupender Singh All-Rounder C 800,000 Vijin Thangadurai Defender - Right cover C 840,000 Amit Kumar Raider C 800,000 Amit Nagar Raider C 800,000 Rakesh Narwal Raider C 800,000 Ashish (Chhokar) Raider C 800,000 Manoj Dhull Defender - Right Corner C 800,000

DABANG DELHI Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Meraj Sheykh All-Rounder A 6,555,588 Tapas Pal All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Tushar Balaram Bhoir Defender NYP 660,000 Vishal All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Naveen Kumar Raider NYP 660,000 Khomsan Thongkham Raider C 800,000 Pawan Kumar Raider A 2,000,000 Satpal Defender - Right Corner B 1,200,000 Viraj Vishnu Landge Defender - Left cover B 2,500,000 Vishal Mane Defender - Right cover B 4,500,000 Joginder Singh Narwal Defender - Left Corner B 3,300,000 Chandran Ranjit Raider B 6,125,000 Shabeer Bappu Raider B 1,550,000 Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder C 1,600,000 Anil Kumar Defender - Left Corner C 800,000 Kamal Kishor Jat Raider C 800,000 Ravinder Pahal Defender - Right Corner A 2,000,000 Sidharth All-Rounder B 1,200,000 Yogesh Hooda Raider C 800,000

BENGALURU BULLS Name Playing position Category Price (Rs) Rohit Kumar Raider A 8,910,000 Harish Naik Raider NYP 1,000,000 Sumit Singh Raider NYP 1,000,000 Amit Sheoran Defender NYP 660,000 Dong Ju Hong All-Rounder C 800,000 Gyung Tae Kim All-Rounder C 800,000 Mahender Singh Defender - Left cover A 4,000,000 Kashiling Adake Raider A 3,200,000 Ashish Kumar (Sangwan) Defender - Righ cover B 2,350,000 Mahesh Maruti Magdum All-Rounder C 800,000 Jawahar Vivek K Defender - Left Corner C 800,000 Sandeep Defender - Left Corner C 800,000 Mahendra Singh Dhaka Defender - Right cover C 800,000 Nithesh B R Defender - Right Corner C 800,000 Pawan Kumar Raider C 5,280,000 Anand V Raider C 800,000 Anil Raider C 800,000 Raju Lal Choudhary Defender - Right Corner C 880,000 Rohit Raider C 800,000 Jasmer Gulia All-Rounder C 800,000

TEAM GUJARAT Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Sachin Raider A 5,687,627 Sunil Kumar Defender A 4,910,766 Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider B 2,455,961 C Kalai Arasan Defender NYP 660,000 Amit Defender, right cover NYP 660,000 Rohit Gulia All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Vikram Kandola Defender - Left Cover NYP 660,000 Anil All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Lalit chaudhary Raider NYP 660,000 Hadi Oshtorak All-Rounder B 1,200,000 Dong Geon Lee Raider C 1,720,000 Parvesh Bhainswal Defender - Left cover A 3,500,000 K. Prapanjan Raider A 3,800,000 Ajay Kumar Raider B 2,500,000 Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender C 3,040,000 Sachin Vittala Defender - Left Corner C 2,000,000 Shubham Ashok Palkar Raider C 800,000 Yashwant Bishnoi Raider D 500,000 Amit Jaivir Sharma Defender - Left Corner C 800,000 Dharmender Raider NYP 500,000

HARYANA STEELERS Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Kuldeep Singh All-Rounder C 1,034,916 Vikash Defender NYP 660,000 Neeraj Kumar Defender NYP 660,000 Mayur Shivtarkar All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Arun Kumar HN Raider NYP 660,000 Patrick Nzau Muvai All-Rounder C 800,000 Md. Zakir Hossain Raider C 840,000 Surender Nada Defender - Left Corner A 7,500,000 Wazir Singh Raider A 2,000,000 Monu Goyat Raider A 15,100,000 Sachin Shingade Defender - Left cover B 2,000,000 Vikash Khandola Raider B 4,700,000 Prateek All-Rounder D 500,000 Amit Singh Defender - Right Cover D 500,000 Anand Surendra Tomar Raider D 500,000 Bhuvneshwar Gaur Raider D 500,000

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Ajit Singh Raider NYP 660,000 Nitin Rawal Defender NYP 660,000 Santhapanaselvam All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Lokesh Kaushik Raider NYP 660,000 Young Chang Ko Defender - Left cover C 1,140,000 David Shilisia J Mosambayi Raider C 1,000,000 Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounder A 11,500,000 Mohit Chhillar Defender - Right Corner A 5,800,000 Sandeep Kumar (Dhull) Defender - Left Corner A 6,600,000 Anup Kumar Raider A 3,000,000 Selvamani K Raider B 1,500,000 Bajirao Hodage Defender - Right cover C 1,460,000 Gangadhari Mallesh Raider C 800,000 Sunil Siddhgavali Raider C 800,000 Anand Patil Raider C 800,000 Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder D 560,000 N. Shiva Ramakrishna All-Rounder C 800,000

UP YODDHA Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Nitesh Kumar Defender NYP 660,000 Pankaj All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Arkam Shaikh All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Azad singh Raider NYP 660,000 Seong Ryeol Kim All-Rounder C 820,000 Sulieman Kabir Raider C 800,000 Jeeva Kumar Defender - Right and Left cover A 4,500,000 Shrikant Jadhav Raider A 3,700,000 Rishank Devadiga Raider A 11,100,000 Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider B 7,900,000 Narender All Rounder C 800,000 Sachin Kumar Defender - Left Corner C 1,920,000 Sagar B Krishna All-Rounder B 1,320,000 Nitin Mavi Defender - Right cover C 800,000 Rohit Kumar Choudary Raider C 800,000 Vishav Chaudhary Defender - Left Cover D 500,000 Amit Defender - Left Cover C 800,000 Bhanu Pratap Tomar Raider C 800,000

U Mumba Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Surender Singh Defender NYP 660,000 E Subash All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Shiv Om All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Anil Defender - Left Cover NYP 660,000 Gaurav Kumar Raider NYP 660,000 Mohit Balyan All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Fazel Atrachali Defender - Left Corner A 10,000,000 Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali Raider B 2,125,000 Hadi Tajik Defender - Right Corner C 1,100,000 Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender - Right and Left Corner B 4,600,000 Rajaguru Subramanian Defender - Right cover B 1,200,000 Rohit Rana Defender - Left cover B 1,200,000 Vinod Kumar Raider B 2,225,000 Darshan Kadian Raider B 1,200,000 R. Sriram Raider B 1,200,000 Adinath Sakharam Gavali Defender - Right and Left Cover C 800,000 Siddharth Sirish Desai Raider C 3,640,000 Arjun Deshwal Raider C 800,000 Abhishek Singh Raider C 4,280,000 Rohit Baliyan Raider B 1,200,000

PUNERI PALTAN Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Girish Maruti Ernak Defender A 4,910,766 More GB Raider C 1,357,931 Rajesh Mondal Raider B 2,455,961 Sandeep Narwal All-Rounder A 7,260,000 Rinku Narwal Defender NYP 660,000 Monu Raider NYP 660,000 Vikash Khatri Raider NYP 660,000 Amit Kumar All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Sanjay Shrestha All-Rounder C 800,000 Takamitsu Kono All-Rounder C 800,000 Nitin Tomar Raider A 11,500,000 Ravi Kumar Defender - Right cover B 1,600,000 Deepak Kumar Dahiya Raider B 1,200,000 Vinod Kumar Defender - Left cover C 2,020,000 Parvesh Raider C 800,000 Akshay Jadhav Raider C 800,000 Bajrang Defender - Right Cover D 500,000

PATNA PIRATES Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Jaideep Defender A 5,500,000 Jawahar Raider C 1,320,000 Manish Defender B 2,905,320 Pardeep Narwal Raider A 6,050,000 Vijay Raider NYP 660,000 Arvind Kumar All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Parveen Birwal All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Taedeok Eom All-Rounder C 1,140,000 Hyunil Park All-Rounder C 800,000 Kuldeep Singh All-Rounder A 2,200,000 Deepak Narwal Raider A 5,700,000 Surender Singh Raider B 1,225,000 Tushar Patil Raider B 2,000,000 Vikas Kale Defender - Right cover C 2,740,000 Vikas Jaglan Raider C 800,000 Manjeet Raider C 2,040,000 Ravinder Kumar Defender - Right Corner C 800,000 Vijay Kumar Defender - Left Corner C 800,000

TAMIL THALAIVAS Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Ajay Thakur Raider A 7,623,000 Amit Hooda Defender A 6,930,000 C. Arun Defender B 3,630,000 D. Pradap All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Anand Raider NYP 660,000 Chan Sik Park All-Rounder C 800,000 Jae Min Lee Defender - Left Corner C 800,000 Manjeet Chhillar All-Rounder A 2,000,000 Darshan J. Defender - Right cover A 2,800,000 Sukesh Hegde Raider A 2,800,000 Sunil Defender - Left Corner B 1,200,000 Jasvir Singh Raider B 1,200,000 CPO Surjeet Singh Raider B 1,200,000 Athul MS Raider C 920,000 Anil Kumar Raider C 800,000 Vimal Raj V All-Rounder D 500,000 D. Gopu Defender - Right and Left Corner C 800,000 K. Jayaseelan Raider B 1,200,000 Abhinandan Chandel Raider C 800,000

TELUGU TITANS Players Playing position Category Price (Rs) Nilesh Salunke Raider A 5,687,627 Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari Raider B 2,455,961 Rakshith Raider NYP 660,000 Sombir Defender NYP 660,000 Vishal Bhardwaj All-Rounder NYP 660,000 Rajnish Raider NYP 660,000 Ankit Beniwal Raider NYP 660,000 Kamal Singh Raider NYP 660,000 Abozar Mohajermighani Defender A 7,600,000 Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan Defender - Right cover B 2,150,000 Rahul Chaudhari Raider A 12,900,000 C Manoj Kumar Defender - Left cover C 800,000 Sanket Chavan Defender - Left Corner C 800,000 Armaan All-Rounder D 500,000 Anuj Kumar Defender - Right Cover D 500,000 Deepak Defender - Left Cover D 500,000 Rakesh Singh Kumar Defender - Left cover B 1,200,000 Mahender Reddy All-Rounder C 800,000

With inputs from IANS