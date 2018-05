Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of raiders, defenders, all-rounders sold on Day 1

On the Day 1 of the PKL auctions this year, raider Monu Goyat grabbed the attention in the evening, bought by Haryana Steelers for a sum of Rs 1.51 crore. The auction began with Iran's Fazel Atrachali breaking last season's record by going for Rs 1 crore to U Mumba. The other big gainers were Rahul Chaudhari (Rs 1.29 crore to Telugu Titans), Deepak Niwas Hooda (Rs 1.15 crore to Jaipur Pink Panthers) and Rishank Devadiga (Rs 1.11 crore to UP Yodha)

Former India captain Anup Kumar suffered a fall from grace as he commanded a mere Rs 30 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6 auction on Wednesday.

Anup, who led India to a record third World Cup title in 2016, will represent the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.

He went for Rs 56.65 lakh last season, while being retained for the fifth consecutive time by the U Mumba franchise. However, he was not retained this season following a run of poor form.

Anup, who made his international debut at the 2010 Asian Games, won the PKL title the same year and retained it in 2014.

Here is the complete list of players sold on Day 1 of the PKL auction:

Players Team Price (Rs) Fazel Atrachali U Mumba 1 Crore Jang Kun Lee Bengal Warriors 33 lakh Abozar Mighani Telugu Titans 76 lakh Zia ur Rahman Bengal Warriors 33 lakh Hadi Tajik U Mumba 11 lakh Dong Ju Hong Bengaluru Bulls 8 lakh Taedok Eom Patna Pirates 11.4 Lakhs Abolfazl Maghsodlou U Mumba 21.75 lakh Khomsan Thongkham Dabangg Delhi 8 lakh Ran Singh Bengal Warriors 43 lakh Shrikant Tewathia Bengal Warriors 25 lakh Kashiling Adake Bengaluru Bulls 32 lakh Mahender Singh Bengaluru Bulls 40 lakh Dong Ju Hong Bengaluru Bulls 8 lakh Gyung Tae Kim Bengaluru Bulls 8 lakh Pawan Kumar Kadian Dabangg Delhi 20 lakh Khomsan Thongkham Dabangg Delhi 8 lakh Naveen Kumar Dabangg Delhi NYP K Prapanjan Gujarat Fortunegiants 38 lakh Dong Geon Lee Gujarat Fortunegiants 17.2 lakh Lalit Chaudhary Gujarat Fortunegiants NYP Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Fortunegiants 35 lakh Vikram Kandola Gujarat Fortunegiants NYP Hadi Oshtarak Gujarat Fortunegiants 12 lakh Anil Gujarat Fortunegiants NYP Monu Goyat Haryana Steelers 1.51 Crore Wazir Singh Haryana Steelers 20 lakh Md. Zakir Hossain Haryana Steelers 8.4 lakh Arun Kumar HN Haryana Steelers NYP Surender Nada Haryana Steelers 75 lakh Patrick Nzau Muvai Haryana Steelers 8 lakh Anup Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 30 lakh David Mosambayi Jaipur Pink Panthers 10.2 lakh Lokesh Kaushik Jaipur Pink Panthers NYP Mohit Chhillar Jaipur Pink Panthers 58 lakh Sandeep Kumar Dhull Jaipur Pink Panthers 66 lakh Young Chang Ko Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.4 lakh Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers 1.5 crore Deepak Narwal Patna Pirates 57 lakh Kuldeep Singh Patna Pirates 22 lakh Taedok Eom Patna Pirates 11.4 lakh Hyunil Park Patna Pirates 8 lakh Nitin Tomar Puneri Paltan 1.15 crore Takamitsu Kono Puneri Paltan 8 lakh Sanjay Shreshta Puneri Paltan 8 lakh Amit Kumar Puneri Paltan NYP Sukesh Hegde Tamil Thalaivas 28 lakh Rajnish Tamil Thalaivas NYP Darshan. J Tamil Thalaivas 28 lakh Jae Min Lee Tamil Thalaivas 8 lakh Manjeet Chhillar Tamil Thalaivas 20 lakh Chan Sik Park Tamil Thalaivas 8 lakh Rahul Chaudhari Telugu Titans 1.29 crore Kamal Singh Telugu Titans NYP Ankit Beniwal Telugu Titans NYP Anand Telugu Titans NYP Gaurav Kumar U Mumba NYP Farhad Milagardhan Telugu Titans 21.5 lakh Ananth Kumar U Mumba NYP Mohit Baliyan U Mumba NYP Rishank Devadiga UP Yodha 111 lakh Shrikant Jadhav UP Yodha 37 lakh Sulieman Kabir UP Yodha 8 lakh Azad Singh UP Yodha NYP Jeeva Kumar UP Yodha 45 lakh Seong Ryeol Kim UP Yodha 8.2 lakh Arkam Shaikh UP Yodha NYP

(Note: NYP is New Young Players)

With inputs from IANS