You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Pro Kabaddi League announce auction dates for sixth edition; 422 players to go under the hammer

Sports FP Sports May 14, 2018 19:07:35 IST

It is time for Kabaddi to take the centre-stage once again as the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) announced the auction dates for its sixth edition starting on 19 October this year.

The auction, scheduled to take place on 30 and 31 May 2018 in Mumbai, will have the 12 teams coming together to build their strongest teams. There are a total of 422 players drafted into the auction pool. This list includes 58 overseas players from 14 different countries like Iran, Bangladesh, Republic of Korea, Japan and Sri Lanka. There are 87 players from PKL's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme, who will also be a part of the auctions.

Even in the auctions for the fifth edition of PKL, 55 new young players from FKH were absorbed into the 12 franchises.

Players of Patna Pirates pose with the winners trophy after their win over Gujarat Fortune Giants in their Vivo Pro Kabaddi final match in Chennai, India, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortune Giants (55-38). (AP Photo)

Players of Patna Pirates pose with the winners trophy after their win over Gujarat Fortune Giants. AP

Though the two-day auction begins on 30 May, acquisition of players has started already as nine of the 12 franchises have picked 21 players as 'elite retained players'. Each franchise was allowed to retain upto four players. U Mumba, UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers were the three franchises that decided to forego this opportunity.

Defending champions Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan were the teams that used up all the four options. While Pirates retained captain Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar and Manish Kumar, the Pune team chose Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, GB More and Girish Ernak as their elite retained players.

Among the newly added franchises in the fifth edition, Gujarat Fortunegiants retained Sachin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput and Sunil Kumar. Tamil Thalaivas retained captain Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda and C Arun in their ranks. Both Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha are looking for a completely revamped team. While Haryana retained Kuldeep Singh, the UP Yoddha have returned all their players back into the pool.

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi chose to keep only their star captains Rohit Kumar and Meraj Shaykh in the squad and opted to have their remaining picks from the auction.

While Bengal Warriors went with their captain Surjeet Singh and star raider Maninder Singh, Telugu Titans decided to let go of Rahul Chaudhari and retain Nilesh Salunke and Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari.

With each franchise having a total salary purse of Rs 4 crore, the teams need to choose between 18-25 players to form a team, including 2-4 overseas players and upto three players from the FKH.

This year's auction will also see the introduction of a 'Final Bid Match' option, whereby the franchises shall be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its season five squad, in accordance with the guidelines set in the Player Policy.

Teams that have retained four players will be able to use the 'Final Bid Match' option just once, while the other teams get to use it twice during the open auctions.

With 422 players up for grabs and new concepts being introduced, the franchises will be raring to make the most of the two-day auctions that will mark the first event for the sixth edition of the caravan-style Pro Kabaddi League.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 19:07 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores