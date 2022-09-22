Pro Kabaddi League organisers have announced the schedule for the first half of the upcoming season. It will begin on 7 October at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The fixtures have been released for 66 matches. Fans, allowed back once again, will get to watch all the 12 teams play within the first two days.

Pro Kabaddi season will be played in three cities: Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. After the first leg in Bengaluru, action will move to Pune’s Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on 27 October.

There will be triple headers on the opening three days. There will also be triple-headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of season 9.

Reigning champions Dabang Delhi KC will get their defence underway on 7 October against U-Mumba. It will be followed by the Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The schedule for the second half of the season will be released by October-end, in order to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their strategies.

Date Day Fixture Time in IST October 7 Friday Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 7 Friday Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 7 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM October 8 Saturday Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM October 8 Saturday Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 8 Saturday Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 9:30 PM October 9 Sunday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 9 Sunday Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 9 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 9:30 PM October 10 Monday U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM October 10 Monday Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM October 11 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas 7:30 PM October 11 Tuesday Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 12 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM October 12 Wednesday UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 14 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 14 Friday Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM October 14 Friday Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 9:30 PM October 15 Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM October 15 Saturday Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 15 Saturday Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates 9:30 PM October 16 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 16 Sunday UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM October 17 Monday Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 17 Monday Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM October 18 Tuesday Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM October 18 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM October 19 Wednesday Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM October 19 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 21 Friday U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 7:30 PM October 21 Friday Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 21 Friday Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi 9:30 PM October 22 Saturday U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM October 22 Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 22 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants 9:30 PM October 23 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 23 Sunday UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 25 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM October 25 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM October 26 Wednesday Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 26 Wednesday Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 28 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM October 28 Friday Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM October 28 Friday Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM October 29 Saturday Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi 7:30 PM October 29 Saturday Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM October 29 Saturday Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba 9:30 PM October 30 Sunday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM October 30 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 31 Monday Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 31 Monday UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM November 1 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi 7:30 PM November 1 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM November 2 Wednesday U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 7:30 PM November 2 Wednesday Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM November 4 Friday Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7:30 PM November 4 Friday Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM November 4 Friday UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan 9:30 PM November 5 Saturday Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM November 5 Saturday Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM November 5 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM November 6 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM November 6 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM November 7 Monday U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM November 7 Monday Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM November 8 Tuesday Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM November 8 Tuesday TBC vs TBC 8:30 PM

League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said, “PKL Season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.”

“As with each previous PKL Season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 Teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.