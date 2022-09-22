Pro Kabaddi League 2022 schedule: Complete fixtures, timings, venues of PKL Season 9
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fixtures have been released for 66 matches - the first half of the season. Fans will get to watch all 12 teams play within the first two days.
Pro Kabaddi League organisers have announced the schedule for the first half of the upcoming season. It will begin on 7 October at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.
The fixtures have been released for 66 matches. Fans, allowed back once again, will get to watch all the 12 teams play within the first two days.
Pro Kabaddi season will be played in three cities: Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. After the first leg in Bengaluru, action will move to Pune’s Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on 27 October.
There will be triple headers on the opening three days. There will also be triple-headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of season 9.
Reigning champions Dabang Delhi KC will get their defence underway on 7 October against U-Mumba. It will be followed by the Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.
The schedule for the second half of the season will be released by October-end, in order to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their strategies.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|October 7
|Friday
|Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 7
|Friday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|October 7
|Friday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30 PM
|October 8
|Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
|7:30 PM
|October 8
|Saturday
|Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|October 8
|Saturday
|Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|9:30 PM
|October 9
|Sunday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 9
|Sunday
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|October 9
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|9:30 PM
|October 10
|Monday
|U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30 PM
|October 10
|Monday
|Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30 PM
|October 11
|Tuesday
|Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|7:30 PM
|October 11
|Tuesday
|Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|October 12
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30 PM
|October 12
|Wednesday
|UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi
|8:30 PM
|October 14
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 14
|Friday
|Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30 PM
|October 14
|Friday
|Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
|9:30 PM
|October 15
|Saturday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|October 15
|Saturday
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
|8:30 PM
|October 15
|Saturday
|Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
|9:30 PM
|October 16
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 16
|Sunday
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|October 17
|Monday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 17
|Monday
|Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|October 18
|Tuesday
|Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|October 18
|Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|October 19
|Wednesday
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30 PM
|October 19
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|October 21
|Friday
|U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|7:30 PM
|October 21
|Friday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|October 21
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
|9:30 PM
|October 22
|Saturday
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30 PM
|October 22
|Saturday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|October 22
|Saturday
|Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
|9:30 PM
|October 23
|Sunday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 23
|Sunday
|UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|October 25
|Tuesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|October 25
|Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|October 26
|Wednesday
|Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 26
|Wednesday
|Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|October 28
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|October 28
|Friday
|Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|October 28
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30 PM
|October 29
|Saturday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 29
|Saturday
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30 PM
|October 29
|Saturday
|Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
|9:30 PM
|October 30
|Sunday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30 PM
|October 30
|Sunday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi
|8:30 PM
|October 31
|Monday
|Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 31
|Monday
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|November 1
|Tuesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
|7:30 PM
|November 1
|Tuesday
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|November 2
|Wednesday
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|7:30 PM
|November 2
|Wednesday
|Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|November 4
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|November 4
|Friday
|Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30 PM
|November 4
|Friday
|UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|9:30 PM
|November 5
|Saturday
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30 PM
|November 5
|Saturday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|November 5
|Saturday
|Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30 PM
|November 6
|Sunday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|November 6
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|November 7
|Monday
|U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|November 7
|Monday
|Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|November 8
|Tuesday
|Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30 PM
|November 8
|Tuesday
|TBC vs TBC
|8:30 PM
League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said, “PKL Season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.”
“As with each previous PKL Season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 Teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.