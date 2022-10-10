Bengaluru: Arjun Deshwal put up a superb show to guide Jaipur Pink Panthers to a comprehensive 35-30 win over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Deshwal picked up 17 points, while Rohit Gulia emerged as the best player for Patna with 11 points at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

In Sunday’s other two games, Bengal Warriors outplayed Telugu Titans with a 45-25 scoreline, while Bengaluru Bulls registered their second win on the trot. The Bulls beat Puneri Paltan by a narrow margin of 41-39.

Coming back to the first game, Rohit Gulia chipped in with a couple of raids as Patna inched ahead at 6-3 in the 8th minute. However, Arjun helped Jaipur level the scores at 7-7 through a few fabulous raids.

Moments later, Patna were on the verge of being ALL OUT, but Sachin effected a raid and ensured that his team stayed in the lead at 10-9.

However, Jaipur eventually inflicted an ALL OUT and gained the lead at 12-11. Jaipur’s defender Ankush also stepped up his game as his team attained a massive lead at 17-12 in the 18th minute.

The Pink Panthers comfortably led at 18-14 at the end of the first half.

Arjun effected a SUPER RAID in the 27th minute and reduced the Pirates to just one player on the mat. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT and took complete control of the match at 27-17.

V Ajith also showcased top form as Jaipur kept forging ahead. Sachin effected a fantastic raid in the 37th minute, but the Pirates couldn’t find a way to pick up points consistently allowing Jaipur to hold on to their lead at 34-26.

Thereafter, the Jaipur raiders stopped taking risks before closing out a comprehensive victory.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.