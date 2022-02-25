Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi. We'll be bringing you updates as we build up to the contest starting at 8.30 pm IST. Stay tuned!

Patna Pirates have won the title thrice before, and will be aiming for a record fourth title. This will be Dabang Delhi's second appearance in the final, having lost to Bengal Warriors in the 2019 final.

Patna and Delhi were the most consistent sides through the season and finished as No 1 and No 2 on the leaderboard after the League stage, and it is fitting these two will meet in the season finale. Deepti Patwardhan previews tonight's final.



Preview: The two best teams in the league stages - Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC - will face each other in the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Friday.

The gruelling 136-match-long battle has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive seasons in PKL history.

Patna showed their squad superiority in the semi-final against UP Yoddha with their defence completely nullifying the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill. Similarly, Delhi, Season 7 runners up, relied on their experienced defence to stop Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat to secure another shot at winning the coveted title.

Patna, with their hybrid Kabaddi players who can both attack and defend, have shown the future of the sport this season. They lost their star raider Pardeep Narwal, who won them 3 titles during his reign, at the 2021 auctions. But they invested in a collective ideology - the team is the star - and that has paid rich dividends.

Iranian left-corner Mohammadreza Shadloui, who leads the table for most tackle points this season, might be the player under the spotlight but coach Ram Mehar Singh will know his success has only been possible due to the selfless assistance from cover defenders Neeraj Kumar and Sajin C. It is the same story with the attack - Sachin is undoubtedly their lead raider but Guman Singh, Prashanth Rai and Monu Goyat have all chipped in with important contributions.

"I am very proud of my team and their achievements this season. All of them have played their role to perfection which has resulted in us qualifying for the final of PKL Season 8. We are really excited to be playing Dabang Delhi KC who are a good team with a balance of both, young and experienced players," said Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh in a statement.

"Patna Pirates have shown great consistency and strength in offence and defence right through the tournament. We will have certain plans to tackle Naveen Kumar and their powerful raiders, but we will also have our strategies for the entire team as well. I am confident with my team, and I know that they will give more than 100 percent to ensure we win the title for the fourth time. This is going to be a thrilling final and we can't wait for it," he added.

Patna's strength is their unity in defence. It was perhaps best seen by the way Prashanth Rai took care of Pardeep Narwal's dangling hand during a crucial raid in the semi-final. Had the hand crossed the mid-line it would have resulted in a giant raid. But the Patna captain was there at the right time to support his team. It is this confidence - that the entire team will follow you in support - that has made Patna's defence lethal in Season 8.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the PKL 2021-22 final:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will take place on Friday, 25 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the Pro Kabaddi League final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi?

The match will take place at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, Whitefield.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to commence at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League final?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

With ANI inputs

