Jaipur Pink Panthers finished top of the standings in the regular league format of the Pro Kabaddi season 9. With 15 wins, six defeats and a tie in their 22 matches, they booked themselves a spot in the knockout round.

In the semi-final of the knockouts, they beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 for a comfortable passage into the title match.

The 2014 champions have won four matches in a row to stand in as the in-form team going into the Pro Kabaddi final.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League final on Saturday, 17 December.

Speaking ahead of the final, captain Sunil Kumar said, “We have good raiders in Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith and Rahul Chaudhari. One of them always plays well in every match. We won by a big margin against Bengaluru because our defense unit also performed. I told Sahul Kumar not to worry about losing points and that if he got caught, I was there to control the defense. My job is to stay on the mat and control the team and I have been trying to do that throughout the season.”

Jaipur Pink Panthers results:

lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

beat Patna Pirates 35-30

beat Haryana Steelers 44-31

beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

beat Telugu Titans 51-27

lost to Puneri Paltan 24-32

lost to Tamil Thalaivas 27-38

lost to Bengaluru Bulls 31-37

beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

beat U Mumba 42-39

lost to Patna Pirates 30-37

beat Dabang Delhi 57-32

beat U Mumba 32-22

beat UP Yoddhas 42-29

lost to Puneri Paltan 32-39

beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-26

beat Telugu Titans 48-28

beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-25

beat Bengal Warriors 57-31

beat Haryana Steelers 44-30

tie with Gujarat Giants 51-51

beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in semi-final

Jaipur Pink Panthers key stats:

Team successful raids: 421 (third)

Team successful tackles: 260 (first)

Team successful raids/match: 18.3 (fourth)

Team successful tackles/match: 11.3 (first)

Team successful tackles percentage: 45.77% (first)

Team tackle points: 275 (first)

Team total points: 923 (second)

Team raid points: 506 (fourth)

Most raid points: Arjun Deshwal – 290

Most successful tackles: Ankush – 82

Most points: Arjun Deshwal – 290

