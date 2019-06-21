Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans will host U Mumba in seventh season opener

Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opening game of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on 20 July, the organisers announced on Friday.

The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, PKL organisers said in a statement issued.

Current champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of opening day.

According to the organisers, each team will play every other team twice, and the top six will make it to the playoffs. Total 12 teams are in the fray and would be vying for the title.

They also announced that Telugu Titans would be returning to their base of Hyderabad, while Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers would be returning to Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively.

The seventh season will see new coaches take to the mat – Anup Kumar for Puneri Paltan and Rakesh Kumar for Haryana Steelers.

Among the notable players, Siddharth Desai, who had a fabulous run with U Mumba, would be looking to recreate the magic with Telugu Titans.

The Mumbai leg of the event will be held from 27 July to 2 August. The final will be held on 19 October.

The matches would start at 7.30 pm.

