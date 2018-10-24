Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha register second win of the season with impressive win over hosts Puneri Paltan

Pune: UP Yoddha tasted their second win in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after defeating host Puneri Paltan 29-23 in an inter-zonal challenge match in Pune on Wednesday.

UP saw a collective effort from raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai, Srikanth Desai and Rishank Devadiga, who scored eight, six and four points respectively.

Pune's star raider Nitin Tomar once again failed in replicating his earlier form after managing to pick just five points, while Monu scored seven points.

Despite ending their home leg on a defeat, Pune continues to be at the top of zone A rankings with 32 points from 10 games while Bengaluru Bulls lead the zone B charts with 16 points.

Shrikant Jadhav opened UP's account with a two-point raid in initial minutes before Monu responded for Puneri Paltan with an equivalent raid.

After being tied at 3-3, UP led 8-4 in the eighth minute as Prashanth scored four raid points in quick successions. Later, Nitin Tomar came with a two-point raid in the 14th minute, reducing the deficit to one-point for Pune.

UP went into the half time leading 16-12 and holding a slight edge over Pune.

In the second half, UP maintained four-point lead in the 23rd minute.

A super tackle in the 30th minute by UP saw them leading 21-17.

In the last five minutes, Pune's Akshay Jadhav scored a raid point but the visitors still led the issue 25-21.

UP's defence then tackled Nitin twice to clinch the contest 29-23.