Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Telugu Titans notch comfortable win over Puneri Paltan; U Mumba beat UP Yoddha

Mumbai: Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Interzone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.

For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes.

Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn't enough for a win.

Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few 'empty' raids by the Pune team.

But a super tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5.

Another super tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of the first half.

But Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first all out of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8.

Rahul Chaudhari earned his side another two points to make it 17-8.

At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11.

After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another all out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.

When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game.

Pune inflicted their first all out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba defeated UP Yoddha 41-24.

On Wednesday, Tamil Thalaivas take on Haryana Steelers while U Mumba clash with Bengaluru Bulls.