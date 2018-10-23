Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Siddharth Desai scores 17 points to guide U Mumba to crushing win against Telugu Titans

Pune: Siddharth Desai produced a terrific raiding performance to guide U Mumba to a comfortable 41-20 win over Telugu Titans in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday.

Rahul Chaudhari created history by becoming the first man to score 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi but couldn't save his team from a defeat.

Desai scored 17 points and made life difficult for the Titans' defence throughout the match. He is also the leading raider of the sixth season with 83 points so far.

Chaudhari opened Telugu Titans' account with a raid in the first minute.

Desai got two quick raid points as U Mumba led 3-1 after two minutes.

Mohsen Maghsoudlou got into the act with Chaudhari as Titans scored five straight points to lead 6-3 in the seventh minute.

Desai continued his hot streak as he piled up points and pressure on the Telugu Titans defence.

In the 13th minute, Desai scored a super raid to give U Mumba 13-7 lead as they inflicted the first all out of the match.

Titans' defence found it difficult to contain Desai in the first half.

Chaudhari scored two raid points in two minutes as Titans reduced the deficit to 10-14. At the end of the first half U Mumba led 17-12.

The second half saw Desai at his best again as he scored with a super raid in the 21st minute to give U Mumba 20-12 lead.

U Mumba stepped up their game in the first 10 minutes of the second half and inflicted another all out in the 24th minute to lead 25-16.

A moment of history was created in the second half when Chaudhari scored a raid point to become the first man in PKL to reach the 700-raid point mark.

However, he wasn't able to revive his team's fortunes in the match.

U Mumba inflicted another all out in the 31st minute to open a massive 18-point lead.

In the last five minutes, U Mumba gave a run out to few of their bench players as they were ensured of a comfortable victory.

U Mumba collected a few tackle points in the last couple of minutes of the match to wrap up an easy 41-20 win.

In Wednesday's matches, Bengaluru Bulls will face Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan take on UP Yoddha.