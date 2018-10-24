Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Pawan Sehrawat's raiding heroics propel Bengaluru Bulls to comfortable win over Haryana Steelers

Pune: A terrific second-half performance by the Bengaluru Bulls saw them register a comfortable 42-34 victory over Haryana Steelers in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi season six.

The architect of their win was raider Pawan Sehrawat who scored 21 raid points and single-handedly tormented the Steelers' defence.

For Haryana Steelers, Vikas Kandola got 14 points while Monu Goyat scored nine points but it wasn't enough as they suffer their sixth defeat of the season.

In the first few minutes of the match, it was the raiders who got their teams going.

Pawan Sehrawat, Monu Goyat scored points as Haryana Steelers led 3-2 after three minutes.

Rohit Kumar got his first raid point of the match in the fourth minute as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 3-5. Another raid by Rohit leveled the scored at 5-5 for Bengaluru Bulls in the sixth minute.

It was the battle of the raiders in the first half with both defences having a hard time to get tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls scored just two tackle points in the first half while Haryana Steelers got three.

Monu Goyat scored with a two-point raid in the 18th minute. Haryana Steelers went into the break holding a slender two-point lead with the score 15-13 in their favour.

Bengaluru Bulls started the second half strongly as first Pawan Sehrawat came up with a super raid in the 24th minute. The Bulls then inflicted the first all out of the match in the 25th minute to lead 21-17.

Pawan Sehrawat came up with another super raid in the 28th minute as Bengaluru Bulls led 26-18.

Vikas Kandola scored with four points with two raids and saved his team from two all outs. Bengaluru, however, inflicted an all out in the 32nd minute to lead 32-23.

Bengaluru Bulls were in a commanding position as they led by eight points with less than five minutes to go. Vikas Kandola got another raid point for the Steelers in the 37th minute as Haryana were left to reduce the margin of defeat.

In the next round of matches, Patna Pirates will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers while Gujarat Fortunegiants face Tamil Thalaivas.