Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Pardeep Narwal powers Patna Pirates past Bengaluru Bulls; Haryana Steelers down Dabang Delhi

Pune: Riding on an excellent raiding performance by Pardeep Narwal, Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Pardeep scored 11 points and got ample support from Manjeet and Deepak Narwal in the raiding department. Jawahar Dagar was a rock at the back for Patna Pirates and attained a high five despite Rohit Kumar having a stellar game for Bengaluru and scoring 13 points. Bulls were let down by his defence who scored just seven tackle points on the evening.

Courtesy the win, Patna Pirates are second in Zone B with 43 points from 14 matches while Bengaluru Bulls remain top of the table with 46 points from 13 matches.

Pardeep got Patna Pirates to a flying start with a couple of successful raids as they led 4-0 after two minutes. Rohit Kumar opened Bengaluru Bulls’ account in the third minute with a successful raid but Pardeep Narwal continued to pile on the points as Bengaluru defence was struggling to contain him. After six minutes Patna led 9-3 as Deepak Narwal joined in to add more points.

Patna Pirates inflicted an all-out in the 10th minute to open up 16-5 lead. Bengaluru Bulls had no answer to Patna’s raiding prowess as they struggled to get tackle points on board. A two-point raid by Pardeep in the 18th minute gave Patna 23-10 lead. At the end of the first half Patna Pirates held a comfortable 12-point advantage over the Zone B leaders.

Pawan Sehrawat found his raiding touch for Bengaluru as he picked up couple of raid points at the beginning of the second half. But Patna were holding strong as they led 28-16 after 25 minutes of play. Rohit Kumar made a two-point raid in the 28th minute as Bengaluru cut the lead to eight points and trailed 21-29.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence was having a night to forget as they struggled to find answers to Patna’s raiders. After 35 minutes of play, Bengaluru had just five tackle points.

In the 40th minute Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all-out to cut the deficit to just three points. But Patna Pirates held on to survive any late scare as they won the match 35-32.

Steelers down Dabang Delhi

Haryana Steelers put up an accomplished team performance to register a much-needed 34-27 win over Dabang Delhi in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

Vikas Kandola was the star performer as he scored 10 points and was ably supported by Naveen who chipped in with five points for Haryana.

Meanwhile Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar also scored 10 raid points but his effort went in vain as he didn't get enough support from his defence.

Haryana Steelers got off to a quick start to lead 2-0 after two minutes but Naveen Kumar levelled the match for Dabang Delhi with a two-point raid. It was a quiet first 10 minutes as both sides seemed to be measuring each other.

Haryana Steelers were trailing 5-7 and their star raider Monu Goyat was struggling to put points on the board.

Vikas Kandola got the bulk of raid points for Haryana Steelers in the first half. After 15 minutes both teams were locked in a tight battle with scores level at 9-9. Monu opened his account in the 17th minute to give Haryana Steelers 12-9 lead.

At the end of the first half Haryana Steelers led 13-10 with Dabang Delhi still very much in the game.

Vikas made a two-point raid at the start of the second half as Haryana extended their lead to 17-10. Haryana Steelers inflicted the first all out of the match in the 25th minute to lead 23-15.

Naveen Kumar had an excellent raiding game for Delhi as he consistently put the points on board.

After 30 minutes, Haryana Steelers were in the driving seat as they led 27-18. Haryana Steelers kept their nerve and composure in the last five minutes and went away with a convincing 34-27 win.

