Pro Kabaddi Final Match 2019 Date: When and Where to Watch PKL 2019 Season 7 Final LIVE Streaming, Telecast Online and TV

The stage is set for the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi 2019, to be contested between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. The PKL will, in fact, witness a new champion this time around.

Dabang Delhi capped off an incredible group stage with a thrilling 37-37 draw against U Mumba and followed that up with an all-round show led by Naveen Kumar in the semi-finals to see off defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have lost just one match more than Delhi in the group stage-registering five losses to Dabang's four.

Sukesh Hegde was the star for the Warriors in their semi-final against U Mumba, as his performance overshadowed Abhishek Singh's heroics for the Mumbai franchise.

In the three matches they have locked horns so far this season, both Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have a win apiece while their first clash back in August ended in a 30-30 draw.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big finale:

When is the Pro Kabaddi 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will take place on 19 October 2019.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be shown live on TV by Star Sports India Network.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.