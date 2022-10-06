UP Yoddhas, who have started participating in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) from the fifth season, have never won the title but they have made it to the playoffs every time. Despite signing some big names like Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar, Jeeva Kumar, Rajesh Narwal and Pardeep Narwal, they have struggled in the most important phase of the competition.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise had retained key players before the auction and got back some of their old players during this auction. Moreover, UP retained their star Pardeep Narwal, whose performance was average last season. The side released Narwal, who is the league’s best raider of all time, before the auction but recovered them at a lower price during the auction using FBM cards.

Season by season results:

Season 5 – Third position in Group B

Season 6 – Third position in Group B

Season 7: Third

Season 8: Third

UP Yoddhas Squad in PKL 9:

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Abozar Mohajermighani, Babu M, Jaideep.

Naya Season, naya junoon aur kuchh naye Yoddhas… par sirf ek lakshya ➡️🏆 U.P. Yoddhas ke naye squad mein aapke favourites kaun kaun hain, comments mein zaroor share karein ⌨️ #vivoPKLPlayerAuction #YoddhaHum #SaansRokSeenaThok #GMRGroup #GMRSports #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/aeV32Ts584 — U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) August 6, 2022

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Durgesh Kumar, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh.

All Rounders: Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar



Schedule:

7 October | UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

10 October | UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

12 October | UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

16 October | UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

19 October | UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

23 October | UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

28 October | UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

31 October | UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

31 October | UP Yoddhas vs UP Yodhhas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

4 November | UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

5 November | UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

8 November | UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex