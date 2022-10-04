Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba squad, schedule, results each season
U Mumba will begin their Pro Kabaddi campaign against Dabang Delhi on 7 October at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru
Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba, who finished tenth last season in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be eyeing a better show this edition. The squad has been rejigged and will be without ex-captain Fazel Atrachali who has been associated with the franchise for seven seasons.
In Atrachali’s absence, Rinku would be expected to captain the side and lead the defence while the former champions’ raiding unit will be spearheaded by Guman Singh.
Are you ready ℝ it, Mandali!?#UMumba | #MeMumba | #Mumboys | #WeAreMumbai pic.twitter.com/x6LEqGV8DB
— U Mumba (@umumba) October 3, 2022
Stopping isn’t an option. #UMumba | #MeMumba | #Mumboys | #WeAreMumbai pic.twitter.com/hSNnXxapk6
— U Mumba (@umumba) October 3, 2022
Season by Season Results
Season 1: U Mumba finished runners-up. They lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final.
Season 2: Crowned champions. They defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the final.
Season 3: U Mumba finished as runners-up after losing the final to Patna Pirates.
Season 4: Finished fifth and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
Season 5: U Mumba were part of Zone A. They failed to qualify to the playoffs after finishing fourth in their zone.
Season 6: U Mumba finished second in Zone A and qualified for the Eliminators.
Season 7: Finished at number four in the table and made it to the Eliminators.
Season 8: Finished 8th in the table.
Here is U Mumba’s full squad for the ninth season:
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh
Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki
SCHEDULE:
October 7 – 8:30 PM – U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi in Bengaluru
October 10 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Bengaluru
October 14 – 8:30 PM – U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru
October 16 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru
October 21 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru
October 22 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Bengaluru
October 26 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
October 29 – 9:30 PM – U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors in Pune
November 2 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Telugu Titans in Pune
November 4 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Pune
November 7 – 7:30 PM – U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pune
