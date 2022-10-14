Auto refresh feeds

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE SCORE Jaipur Pink Panthers haven't given away the lead. In fact they have a 9-point lead now

30' ALL OUT 💥 | #HSvJPP Sunil inflicts an all out on the #HaryanaSteelers 👊🏼 HS 20-29 JPP #PantherSquad #JaiHanuman #TopCats #JaipurPinkPanthers #JPP #Jaipur #vivoProKabaddi

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE SCORE That's a mammoth lead now. It's 36-21. Jaipur Pink Panthers have been pretty dominant especially in the second half

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE SCORE Jaipur Pink Panthers have thrashed Haryana Steelers 44-31. They have put up a dominant show especially in the second half

We move on to the third and final clash of the evening. Gujarat Giants take on Puneri Paltans now

PKL LIVE SCORE That's ALL OUT and Gujarat Giants stretch their lead to five points. They have shown a lot of dominance in this game so far

PKL 9 LIVE SCORE Puneri Paltan have got some momentum back in this half making it 17-17

PKL LIVE SCORE Gujarat Giants have made it all square. The scoreline now reads 25-25

After a week of nail-biting and mouth-watering contests at the Pro Kabaddi League, tonight’s three-game action is again expected to delight the fans with amazing tackles and raids.

Tamil Thalaivas will start the day’s proceedings against U Mumba, followed by Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan.

Thalaivas tied their initial match, lost the other, and are yet to open their account with a win this season. There have been individual performances from the side, but have failed to show collective efforts.

U Mumba, on the contrary, have lost one, but reciprocated it with a seven-point win against U. P. Yoddhas. They will also have the upper hand against Thalaivas having won five of their seven head-to-head contests.

The second match between the Steelers and Panthers is expected to be a neck-to-neck tie. The steelers are unbeaten in the league so far. Manjeet, Haryana’s lead raider, has accumulated 24 raid points in just two games.

The panthers bagged their first win in the last match against Patna Pirates and will look to continue the momentum on their side. Their lead raider Arjun Deshwal has started the season from where he left the last edition, scoring 25 points in just two games.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head: 3-5 (two matches have tied).

The last match will see an aggressive Gujarat Titans face Puneri Paltan. Both the teams have tied their one game and lost the other, still searching for their first win of the season. Tonight’s game will ensure at least one of them having their first win of the tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.