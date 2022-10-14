Rinku's off 🤕— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) October 14, 2022
Pro Kabaddi 9 LIVE score and updates: Puneri Paltan 28-33 Gujarat Giants
Pro Kabaddi 9, LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: We move on to the third and final clash of the evening. Gujarat Giants take on Puneri Paltans now
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
After a week of nail-biting and mouth-watering contests at the Pro Kabaddi League, tonight’s three-game action is again expected to delight the fans with amazing tackles and raids.
Tamil Thalaivas will start the day’s proceedings against U Mumba, followed by Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan.
Thalaivas tied their initial match, lost the other, and are yet to open their account with a win this season. There have been individual performances from the side, but have failed to show collective efforts.
U Mumba, on the contrary, have lost one, but reciprocated it with a seven-point win against U. P. Yoddhas. They will also have the upper hand against Thalaivas having won five of their seven head-to-head contests.
The second match between the Steelers and Panthers is expected to be a neck-to-neck tie. The steelers are unbeaten in the league so far. Manjeet, Haryana’s lead raider, has accumulated 24 raid points in just two games.
The panthers bagged their first win in the last match against Patna Pirates and will look to continue the momentum on their side. Their lead raider Arjun Deshwal has started the season from where he left the last edition, scoring 25 points in just two games.
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head: 3-5 (two matches have tied).
The last match will see an aggressive Gujarat Titans face Puneri Paltan. Both the teams have tied their one game and lost the other, still searching for their first win of the season. Tonight’s game will ensure at least one of them having their first win of the tournament.
