A perennial bottom-dweller in the table since their debut in 2017, Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping for a change in fortune with a revamped squad for Pro Kabaddi League season 9.

FP Sports October 06, 2022 16:47:39 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas squad, schedule, results each season

Tamil Thalaivas players during a training session in a file photo. Twitter/Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Undergoing seismic changes after an unforgettable Pro Kabaddi League season 8, Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping to make a bigger impact in Pro Kabaddi League season 9. Tamil Thalaivas finished a disappointing 11 on the table and won just five of their 22 games.

Tamil Thalaivas lost as many as eleven games in the last edition. Statistically, season 9 was still their best show as in the subsequent four seasons since debut, Tamil Thalaivas finished bottom.

Last season, Tamil Thalaivas’ defence came under the scanner for their shambolic show despite having a seasoned defender like Sagar Rathee among their ranks. Surjeet Singh as captain couldn’t lead by example but did see the rise of Ajinkya Pawar as their leading raider.

The overall result, however, took its toll on the Thalaivas ownership as they went for a squad overhaul, including the release of Surjeet Singh and other stars. At the last auction, Thalaivas also made a big purchase in Pawan Sehrawat (Rs 2.6 crore), Bengaluru Bulls’ best raider last season. They also roped in promising youngsters Thanushan Laxmamohan, Arif Rabbani, Vishvanath, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu and Ankit.

Season-by-season results

Season 5 – Sixth position (bottom) in Zone B (Knocked out in intra-zonal round)

Season 6 – Sixth position (bottom) in Zone B (Knocked out in intra-zonal round)

Season 7 – 12th position (bottom)

Season 8 – 11th position

Tamil Thalaivas squad

Raiders

Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu

Defenders

Sagar, Sahil, M Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ashish, Md Arif Rabbani (Bangladesh), Arpit Saroha, Ankit

All-rounders

Thanushan Laxmamohan (Sri Lanka), Visvanath V, K Abhimanyu

Schedule

8 October |  Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

11 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

14 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

17 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

19 October | Tamil Thalaivas  vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

23 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

28 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex, Pune

30 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

2 November | Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

5 November | Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

6 November | Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Shivchhatrapatti Sports Complex

Updated Date: October 06, 2022 16:47:39 IST

