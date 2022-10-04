Pro Kabaddi 2022: Few teams come close to the level of success that the Patna Pirates have achieved in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) over the years. Pirates are the only team to have successfully defended the title since the league came into existence in 2014, but are also the only team with the distinction of having completed a hat-trick of titles.

After reaching the semi-finals in the first two editions of the league, Patna tasted title success for the first time by defeating defending champions U Mumba in the final of the third edition. They would defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers just six months later in the final of the fourth edition. They completed a feat rarely achieved in the sport by defeating newcomers Gujarat Giants (then Gujarat Fortunegiants) in the fifth season’s summit clash in 2017.

Patna experienced a brief decline after the hat-trick of titles. They failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in season 6, finishing fourth in Zone B, outside the qualification zone. And in 2019, they would collect just eight wins in 22 appearances to finish eighth in a 12-team table, their worst performance to date.

However, things would brighten for them last season as they would once again make it to the final, though this time they would fall short of the ultimate glory after suffering a narrow loss to Dabang Delhi in the final in Bengaluru.

Among the players to watch out for this season from the Patna camp is Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who finished with the most tackle points (89) last season and was named the ‘Elite Retained Player’ by the Pirates ahead of the Player Auction in August. Another all-rounder to look out for will be Rohit Gulia, who represented Haryana Steelers last season and played a key part in Gujarat Giants’ run to the final in the fifth and sixth seasons.

Season-by-season results:

Season 1 — Third

Season 2 — Fourth

Season 3 — Champions

Season 4 — Champions

Season 5 — Champions

Season 6 — Fourth

Season 7 — Eighth

Season 8 — Runners-Up

Squad:

Raiders: Sachin, Monu, Anand Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Rohit, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhary, Naveen Sharma

All-Rounder: Rohit Gulia, Sajin C, Sager Kumar, Abdul Insamam, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Daniel Odhiambo

Schedule

8 October | Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

9 October | Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

11 October | Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

15 October | Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

17 October | Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

21 October | Patna Pirates vs Dabbing Delhi KC | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

23 October | Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

28 October | Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

31 October | Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

4 November | Patna Pirates vs U Mumba | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

7 November | Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

