Pro Kabaddi Season 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

File image of Haryana Steelers all-rounder Nitin Rawal. Image credit: Twitter/@HaryanaSteelers
Preview: Three-time champions Patna Pirates will hope to collect their first win of the season, as will Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans on the Match Day 5 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022.
Thalaivas face Haryana Steelers in the opening game on Tuesday while the Pirates square off against the Titans in the second fixture.
Both Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas began their campaigns in the ninth edition of the league with a tie against Puneri Paltan (34-all) and Gujarat Giants (31-all) respectively. Patna however, suffered a 35-30 loss at the hands of inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday.
Haryana, meanwhile, defeated Bengal Warriors 41-33 in their only appearance in the season so far.
Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC find themselves at the top of the points table at the moment.
Both Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls have collected two wins from as many games so far, though the Naveen Kumar-led side are ahead by virtue of Score Difference.
Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas occupy the next two slots on the points table with six points each.
