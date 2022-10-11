Pro Kabaddi Season 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

FP Sports October 11, 2022 19:22:32 IST
File image of Haryana Steelers all-rounder Nitin Rawal. Image credit: Twitter/@HaryanaSteelers

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:40 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 12 of PKL 9, with Haryana Steelers triumphing over Tamil Thalaivas to jump to the second spot on the points table.

We shift our focus to the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans clash that takes place right after this one.

Click here for live updates on Match 13 of PKL 9

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:31 (IST)

Haryana Steelers have defeated Tamil Thalaivas 27-22. The defenders from both the ends were in top form while the raiders struggled a bit

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:27 (IST)

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:26 (IST)

Two minutes left in this game. Tamil Thalaivas are trailing by five points as Steelers lead 26-21

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:15 (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas' defense has become active now. What a fine tackle once again as they take important point here. Thalaivas 18-22 Steelers

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:10 (IST)

What a brilliant super tackle from Tamil Thalaivas' Sagar. Brilliance from him. But the Steelers still have a lead of points

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:08 (IST)

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:07 (IST)

Haryana Steelers get another point and the score line is now 15-21

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:06 (IST)

This time the tackle is successful against Manjeet. Tamil Thalaivas get much-needed point here. Haryana Steelers though still lead by 5 points

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:03 (IST)

Another multiple points raid for Haryana Steelers and they once again stretch the lead to five points now

Preview: Three-time champions Patna Pirates will hope to collect their first win of the season, as will Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans on the Match Day 5 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Thalaivas face Haryana Steelers in the opening game on Tuesday while the Pirates square off against the Titans in the second fixture.

Both Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas began their campaigns in the ninth edition of the league with a tie against Puneri Paltan (34-all) and Gujarat Giants (31-all) respectively. Patna however, suffered a 35-30 loss at the hands of inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday.

Haryana, meanwhile, defeated Bengal Warriors 41-33 in their only appearance in the season so far.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC find themselves at the top of the points table at the moment.

Both Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls have collected two wins from as many games so far, though the Naveen Kumar-led side are ahead by virtue of Score Difference.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas occupy the next two slots on the points table with six points each.

Updated Date: October 11, 2022 20:41:02 IST

