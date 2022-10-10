Pro Kabaddi 2022, LIVE Score Updates: U Mumba lead 6-4 against UP Yoddhas in first half

Pro Kabaddi 2: 022, LIVE Score Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. There will be two matches tonight, with UP Yoddhas taking on U Mumba in the first match. Dabang Delhi will face Gujarat Giants in the second contest.

FP Sports October 10, 2022 19:19:17 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022, LIVE Score Updates: U Mumba lead 6-4 against UP Yoddhas in first half

Dabang Delhi defeated U Mumba in the tournament-opener. Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Oct 10, 2022 - 19:55 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score and Updates, end of first-half

UP Yoddhas have wasted a review, trying to claim a point for tackling the raider, but the TV umpire has ruled in favour of U Mumba!

And that will be the end of first-half as well. This has been a low-scoring start overall, but U Mumba have a five-point lead now.

U Mumba 14 - 9 UP Yoddhas

 

Oct 10, 2022 - 19:48 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score and Updates 

U Mumba had a two-point lead going into the last five minutes of the first half, but UP Yoddhas are inching closer, earning a point with a superb tackle.
U Mumba 10 - 9 UP Yoddhas

Oct 10, 2022 - 19:36 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score and Updates 

The first match of the night, between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba, is underway in Bengaluru. A successful raid by Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas, with U Mumba's Ashish the player going out. 3-2 to U Mumba

Oct 10, 2022 - 19:24 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score and Updates 

Tonight's matches 

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas (7.30 pm IST) 

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants (8.30 pm IST) 

Oct 10, 2022 - 19:12 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. There will be two matches tonight, with UP Yoddhas taking on U Mumba in the first match. Dabang Delhi will face Gujarat Giants in the second contest. 

Preview: UP Yoddhas will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they will face bottom-placed U Mumba in their second game of the 9th Pro Kabaddi League on Monday here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddhas who represent the state of Uttar Pradesh will ride on their thrilling win in the opening encounter this season as they would look forward to maintaining their winning run against U Mumba, who lost their first game against Defending Champions, Dabang Delhi KC on the opening night of the season.

UP Yoddhas are currently placed fourth on the points table with five points to their kitty. The match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will be telecast live on Start Sports Network and can be streamed live on Disney Hotstar, 7:30 pm IST onwards on Monday.

UP Yoddhas’ last clash with U Mumba happened earlier this year in the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League which was won by them. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal starred in this game and are also a part of the team this season.
UP Yoddhas have won a total of four games in their eight encounters against U Mumba so far in the Pro Kabaddi League history, while U Mumba has only won thrice. One game between both teams ended in a tie.

Captain Nitesh Kumar and Head Coach Jasveer Singh will look forward to an efficient camaraderie between the raider duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, given their past heroics but also because of their impressive performance in their season-opening game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The defensive unit under the leadership of Captain Nitesh Kumar should be causing problems for the U Mumba Raiders.
Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas said, “We had a good start, but that’s the game that is over and now we are looking ahead to our next game against U Mumba. Yes, we do have a psychological advantage historically, but this is a new team that we are facing, and the sport of Kabaddi is very unpredictable, so we need to be prepared to give in our best on the mat.”

