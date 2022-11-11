Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Updates: UP Yoddhas are currently leading against Haryana Steelers in the first game of the contest, with the scoreline 16-12.

FP Sports November 11, 2022 19:51:58 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Bengaluru Bulls beat Haryana Steelers. Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Highlights

Nov 11, 2022 - 22:11 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Patna Pirates with a crucial 20-13 lead against former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pink Panthers have their task cut out, and it's going to be an interesting second half. 

Nov 11, 2022 - 21:42 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan by a close 34-33 margin. Next up, the final game of the night, with Patna Pirates taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. 

Nov 11, 2022 - 21:07 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

An evenly-fought contest between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, with the match currently tied at 15-115. All to play for in the second half. 

Nov 11, 2022 - 20:45 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Puneri Paltan take an early 2-1 lead over U Mumba in the first half of the second contest of the night. Around 16 minutes left in the first half. 

Nov 11, 2022 - 20:43 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34. Next up, it's the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. 

Nov 11, 2022 - 20:03 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

UP Yoddhas with a lead of 20-12 against Haryana Steelers in the first contest of the night. Task cut out for the Steelers, it's still all to play for. 

Nov 11, 2022 - 19:39 (IST)

It's another triple-header in the Pro Kabaddi League. UP Yoddhas is taking Haryana Steelers in the first game, and the scores are level at 5-5. 

Preview: It’s another triple-header in the Pro Kabaddi League tournament, and UP Yoddhas are taking on Haryana Steelers in the first match of the night.

U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby in the second game, before Patna Pirates face Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 20:35:55 IST

