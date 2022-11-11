Auto refresh feeds

It's another triple-header in the Pro Kabaddi League. UP Yoddhas is taking Haryana Steelers in the first game, and the scores are level at 5-5.

UP Yoddhas with a lead of 20-12 against Haryana Steelers in the first contest of the night. Task cut out for the Steelers, it's still all to play for.

UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34. Next up, it's the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan take an early 2-1 lead over U Mumba in the first half of the second contest of the night. Around 16 minutes left in the first half.

An evenly-fought contest between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, with the match currently tied at 15-115. All to play for in the second half.

U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan by a close 34-33 margin. Next up, the final game of the night, with Patna Pirates taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Patna Pirates with a crucial 20-13 lead against former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pink Panthers have their task cut out, and it's going to be an interesting second half.

