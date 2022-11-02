Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: U Mumba beat Telugu Titans; Thalaivas lead against Warriors

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Two matches tonight, with U Mumba taking on Telugu Titans in the first game tonight.

FP Sports November 02, 2022 19:33:06 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: U Mumba beat Telugu Titans; Thalaivas lead against Warriors

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan. Twitter @ProKabaddi

Nov 02, 2022 - 21:14 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

Bengal Warriors' Maninder with a successful raid, taking out three of Tamil Thalaivas' players. The Warriors have successfully inflicted an ALL OUT on Thalaivas. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 21:02 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

Tamil Thalaivas take a 26-14 lead against Bengal Warriors at half-time. Tas cut out for Bengal Warriors in the second half. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 20:49 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

U Mumba beat Telugu Titans 40-37 in the first contest of the night. The second contest is underway and currently, the Tamil Thalaivas lead Bengal Warriors by a 17-9 margin. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 20:20 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

Less than five minutes to go in the contest. Telugu Titans had an opportunity to inflict an ALL OUT on U Mumba, but the Mumbai-based Franchise instead win a couple of points off it. 36-33 for U Mumba. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 20:07 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

Huge moment in the contest as U Mumba inflict an ALL OUT on Telugu Titans. U Mumba lead 30-23 against the Titans. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 20:02 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

Second half is underway, and U Mumba continue to be in the lead. Siddharth Desai collects a couple of points from a raid. 24-20 for U Mumba. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 19:52 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

U Mumba take an 18-14 lead against Telugu Titans at the end of first half. A closely-fought contest, and it is still anyone's game at the moment. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 19:41 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates 

Neck-and-neck affair from both U Mumba and Telugu Titans, but the Titans have a point lead at the moment. 7-6 to Titans in the first half. 

Nov 02, 2022 - 19:30 (IST)

Preview: It's another double-header evening in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tonight on Wednesday. 

Preview: It’s another double-header evening in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tonight on Wednesday.

In the first match of the night, U Mumba take on Telugu Titans, before Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas.

Bengal Warriors are coming off a defeat to U Mumba in their previous game, and will look to do certain things right against Tamil Thalaivas.

Updated Date: November 02, 2022 20:47:50 IST

