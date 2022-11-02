Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Two matches tonight, with U Mumba taking on Telugu Titans in the first game tonight.

Neck-and-neck affair from both U Mumba and Telugu Titans, but the Titans have a point lead at the moment. 7-6 to Titans in the first half.

U Mumba take an 18-14 lead against Telugu Titans at the end of first half. A closely-fought contest, and it is still anyone's game at the moment.

Second half is underway, and U Mumba continue to be in the lead. Siddharth Desai collects a couple of points from a raid. 24-20 for U Mumba.

Huge moment in the contest as U Mumba inflict an ALL OUT on Telugu Titans. U Mumba lead 30-23 against the Titans.

Less than five minutes to go in the contest. Telugu Titans had an opportunity to inflict an ALL OUT on U Mumba, but the Mumbai-based Franchise instead win a couple of points off it. 36-33 for U Mumba.

U Mumba beat Telugu Titans 40-37 in the first contest of the night. The second contest is underway and currently, the Tamil Thalaivas lead Bengal Warriors by a 17-9 margin.

Tamil Thalaivas take a 26-14 lead against Bengal Warriors at half-time. Tas cut out for Bengal Warriors in the second half.

Bengal Warriors' Maninder with a successful raid, taking out three of Tamil Thalaivas' players. The Warriors have successfully inflicted an ALL OUT on Thalaivas.

Preview: It’s another double-header evening in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tonight on Wednesday.

In the first match of the night, U Mumba take on Telugu Titans, before Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas.

Bengal Warriors are coming off a defeat to U Mumba in their previous game, and will look to do certain things right against Tamil Thalaivas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.