Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates
Bengal Warriors' Maninder with a successful raid, taking out three of Tamil Thalaivas' players. The Warriors have successfully inflicted an ALL OUT on Thalaivas.
Preview: It’s another double-header evening in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tonight on Wednesday.
In the first match of the night, U Mumba take on Telugu Titans, before Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas.
Bengal Warriors are coming off a defeat to U Mumba in their previous game, and will look to do certain things right against Tamil Thalaivas.
