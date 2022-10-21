Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE civerage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. There are three matches lined up for tonight, all of them taking place at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for updates,

The first match of the night, between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers is underway. Guman Singh with the first point for U Mumba, taking out Jaideep, but Meetu with a couple of bonus points for Haryana, to keep it an even contest. 4-2 U Mumba

Haryana Steelers' Jaideep Dahiya with his first point of the night. Meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan is out. 15-7 U Mumba

Super Raid for Haryana Steelers, and they earn a point off it. Guman Singh, meanwhile, gets touch points for U Mumba. 17-11 U Mumba

Manjeet earns Haryana Steelers their third Super Tackle and they earn a point. The statistics show in favour of the Steelers, having won seven points than compared to two by U Mumba in the last five minutes. 17-15 U Mumba

Half time! After a slow start, Haryana Steelers have managed to stay in the game and narrow down the points they are falling behind by just two points. 17-15 to U Mumba

Preview: After a day’s break on Thursday, Pro Kabaddi League 2022 resumes on Friday, with a triple-header in Bengaluru. U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers in the first match, before Puneri Paltan meet Bengal Warriors. Patna Pirates will face-off against Dabang Delhi KC in the night’s final game on Friday.

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers are coming off defeats in the previous match, against Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi respectively. The Haryana franchise will rely on Nitin Rawal, Manjeet and Meetu to produce the outcome, while U Mumba’s defence has Surender Singh, Rinku and Harendra Kumar.

It will be an interesting battle between fourth-placed Bwngal Warriors and fifth-placed Puneri Paltan, and that will be followed by Patna Pirates, the only winless team this season, hoping to clinch their first win. The Pirates face a tough task against Dabang Delhi, who are unbeaten this season so far with five wins in as many matches.

