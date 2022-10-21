Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score
A close contest as U Mumba emerge victorious against Haryana Steelers, with the final scoreline reading 32-31.
Preview: After a day’s break on Thursday, Pro Kabaddi League 2022 resumes on Friday, with a triple-header in Bengaluru. U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers in the first match, before Puneri Paltan meet Bengal Warriors. Patna Pirates will face-off against Dabang Delhi KC in the night’s final game on Friday.
U Mumba and Haryana Steelers are coming off defeats in the previous match, against Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi respectively. The Haryana franchise will rely on Nitin Rawal, Manjeet and Meetu to produce the outcome, while U Mumba’s defence has Surender Singh, Rinku and Harendra Kumar.
It will be an interesting battle between fourth-placed Bwngal Warriors and fifth-placed Puneri Paltan, and that will be followed by Patna Pirates, the only winless team this season, hoping to clinch their first win. The Pirates face a tough task against Dabang Delhi, who are unbeaten this season so far with five wins in as many matches.
Raiders Rahul and Arjun picked up 9 points between them, while they were backed spectacularly by their defence unit as Panthers recorded their third successive victory in the ongoing season.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Highlights: In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Highlights: That's all we have for you from tonight's games. Do join us tomorrow, as the action continues in this very long Pro Kabaddi season.