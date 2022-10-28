Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to another evening of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The action now moves to Pune from Bengaluru, and Friday promises to be thrilling with a tripl-header to entertain audiences.

Early minutes into the first match of the night, and Narender begins with a raid and earns a point for Tamil Thalaivas. Just moments later, Bhavani Rajput fails in a do-or-die raid for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Tamil Thalaivas have taken a 20-8 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers at the half-time break. Jaipur Pink Panthers will have their task cut out and hope to avoid a second straight defeat.

Up next is Haryana Steelers against Puneri Paltans and the match just got underway.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score Mohit Goyat with a stunning raid to pick three points to gain Paltans advantage from 0-2 to 3-2.

It has turned into a see-saw battle between Paltans and Steelers and the latter take a slender 1-point lead to make it 7-6 .

Akash Shinde has taken the charge of Paltans attack with multiple raid points to put Puneris at front. Puneri Paltans head into the break leading 13-10

We are very well into the second half and Puneri Paltan lead Haryana Steelers by seven points, with the scores reading 21-14. Still all to play for in Pune.

It's still a tight contest in Pune. No clear winner at the moment, and the deficit is now down to just two points. 25-23 , the score which Puneri Paltans lead with.

Preview: Another weekend of Pro Kabaddi League action beckons as a triple-header kicks off action on Friday. With the caravan now moving to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune’s Balewadi, six teams will be in action on Friday.

First up, Tamil Thalaivas face Jaipur Pink Panthers. That will be followed by Haryana Steelers taking on Puneri Paltan before Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddhas in the final game of the night.

