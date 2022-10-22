Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. Stay tuned for updates.

U Mumba have taken a sizeable lead against Bengaluru Bulls, almost dominant the game against the Bulls. 21-7 to U Mumba in the first half.

Half-time in Bengaluru, and U Mumba have taken a 24-16 lead against the hosts. Plenty of work to do for Bengaluru in the second half.

Preview: Another exciting triple-header awaits Pro Kabaddi League fans on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

In the first match, U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls, and that will be followed by a contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans. The evening’s PKL action will end with a contest between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.

Dabang Delhi (26 points) leads the standings, and they are followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers (21), who will get a chance to go top of the table with a big win.