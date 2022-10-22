Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score
Half-time in Bengaluru, and U Mumba have taken a 24-16 lead against the hosts. Plenty of work to do for Bengaluru in the second half.
Preview: Another exciting triple-header awaits Pro Kabaddi League fans on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
In the first match, U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls, and that will be followed by a contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans. The evening’s PKL action will end with a contest between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.
Dabang Delhi (26 points) leads the standings, and they are followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers (21), who will get a chance to go top of the table with a big win.
Suella Braverman tendered her resignation as Britain's home secretary for using her personal email for official correspondence. The Indian-origin minister is the second to leave the government in less than week, heaping yet more pressure on Liz Truss as she fights to stay in power
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death Updates LIVE: Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the chief minister of the state thrice and has also served in the Union Government as minister of defence
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. The results will be declared on 19 October