Pro Kabaddi 2022, LIVE Score and Updates: U Mumba lead 24-16 against Bengaluru in first half

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. Stay tuned for updates.

FP Sports October 22, 2022 19:30:14 IST
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas by a 45-28 scoreline to return to winning ways in the Pro Kabaddi League. Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Oct 22, 2022 - 20:00 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Half-time in Bengaluru, and U Mumba have taken a 24-16 lead against the hosts. Plenty of work to do for Bengaluru in the second half. 

Oct 22, 2022 - 19:47 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

U Mumba have taken a sizeable lead against Bengaluru Bulls, almost dominant the game against the Bulls. 21-7 to U Mumba in the first half. 

Oct 22, 2022 - 19:20 (IST)

Preview: Another exciting triple-header awaits Pro Kabaddi League fans on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

In the first match, U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls, and that will be followed by a contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.  The evening’s PKL action will end with a contest between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.

Dabang Delhi (26 points) leads the standings, and they are followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers (21), who will get a chance to go top of the table with a big win.

Updated Date: October 22, 2022 20:01:12 IST

