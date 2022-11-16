Auto refresh feeds

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Patna Pirates are taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game.

Patna Pirates take a 20-14 lead over Tamil Thalaivas at half-time. There's another 20 minutes to be played, and it's all to play for in the second half.

Patna Pirates play out a thrilling 33-33 draw against Tamil Thalaivas. Next up, Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddhas in the final match of the day.

UP Yoddhas take a 4-2 lead against Dabang Delhi in the second match of the night. Naveen takes out Ashu Singh in his raid for Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik with the raid and he is tackled by Nitesh Kumar. 13-10 to Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas lead against Dabang Delhi at half time in the second game. The score reads 29-14.

Preview: Dabang Delhi will be looking to get back to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 when they take on UP Yoddhas in Pune on Wednesday.

In the earlier game on Wednesday, Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas.

Both Pirates and Thalaivas are coming off defeats in their last game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.