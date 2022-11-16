Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates: Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game, while Dabang Delhi will look to get back to winning ways.

FP Sports November 16, 2022 19:34:14 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers 41-32.  Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Nov 16, 2022 - 21:04 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

UP Yoddhas lead against Dabang Delhi at half time in the second game. The score reads 29-14. 

Nov 16, 2022 - 20:53 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik with the raid and he is tackled by Nitesh Kumar. 13-10 to Yoddhas. 

Nov 16, 2022 - 20:46 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

UP Yoddhas take a 4-2 lead against Dabang Delhi in the second match of the night. Naveen takes out Ashu Singh in his raid for Dabang Delhi. 

Nov 16, 2022 - 20:34 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Patna Pirates play out a thrilling 33-33 draw against Tamil Thalaivas. Next up, Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddhas in the final match of the day. 

Nov 16, 2022 - 19:51 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Patna Pirates take a 20-14 lead over Tamil Thalaivas at half-time. There's another 20 minutes to be played, and it's all to play for in the second half. 

Nov 16, 2022 - 19:33 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Patna Pirates are taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game. 

Preview: Dabang Delhi will be looking to get back to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 when they take on UP Yoddhas in Pune on Wednesday.

In the earlier game on Wednesday, Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas.

Both Pirates and Thalaivas are coming off defeats in their last game.

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 19:34:14 IST

