Auto refresh feeds

Five minutes have gone in the first game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, with Pink Panthers taking a 13-4 lead.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have inflicted an early ALL OUT on U Mumba, while maintaining a seven-point lead. 16-9

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 raid points in the first half, and after the first half, they have taken an eight-point lead. 19-11 to Pink Panthers.

Ashish is beating by the opposition defebce after coming in for a do-or-die raid in the second half.

Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will battle it out for top spot in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 when both teams come face-to-face in a league contest in Pune on Tuesday.

Both the Pink Panthers and U Mumba have played 13 matches each, with both having won eight and lost five. Both teams have 43 points so far. The Pink Panthers are third in the standings, while U Mumba are fourth, with the score difference separating the two sides.

Telugu Titans face Bengaluru Bulls in a South Indian derby in Tuesday’s second match.