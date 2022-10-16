Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Two matches will take place in Bengaluru tonight. Puneri Paltan take on U Mumba in the first game, while UP Yoddhas face Bengaluru Bulls.

8.08 pm IST: All level in Bengaluru with less than 10 minutes to go. Scores level 20-20 between U Mumba and Pineri Paltan as strategic timeout called.

8.02 pm IST: Slight lead for Puneri Paltan against U Mumba in the second half of the contest, with the score reading 18-15.

First half: A closely-fought contest between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, with the scoreline reading 11-11 with five minutes remaining.

Preview: After three games into their season, Puneri Paltan remain winless in the new season of Pro Kabaddi League, and will get a chance to change their fortunes around when they meet U Mumba in the first of Sunday’s double-headers.

In the second match, UP Yoddhas take on Bengaluru Bulls, with both matches taking place at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Bulls are placed sixth while the UP franchise are eighth, with 10 and seven points respectively.