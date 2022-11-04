Auto refresh feeds

The second game between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers is underway. Rahul Chaudhari with the raid first up for Jaipur, and earn a point. Dabang Delhi replies with an equaliser soon after.

Japur Pink Panthers with some free-flowing Kabaddi at the moment. A sizeable lead, 11-3 to be exact for the Pink Panthers.

Half-time from the second match in Pune. Jaipur Pink Panthers with a 28-19 lead against Dabang Delhi KC.

The second half of the contest is underway! Manjeet with a do--or-die raid for Dabang Delhi, and earns a point in it. Jaipur still in the lead with the scores 30-20.

A forgettable result for Dabang Delhi, who succumb to their sixth straight defeat. Jaipur Pink Panthers emerge winners with the final scoreline reading 45-40.

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas face off in the final contest of the night. Puneri Paltan take a 11-7 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Puneri Paltan take a 19-11 lead against UP Yoddhas at the end of first half. Job's just half done, and UP Yoddhas will look to script a comeback from here, in the second half.

Pardeep Narwal with an empty raid for UP Yoddhas. Puneri Paltan, though, continue to maintain lead in the contest. 23-18 in favour of hosts Pune.

Less than 10 minutes to go in the contest, and Puneri Paltan continue to lead against UP Yoddhas. 36-25.

Preview: After a day’s break on Thursday, Pro Kabaddi League 2022 returns to Pune on Friday, where there will be a triple-header.

U Mumba will be looking for a win first up, against Patna Pirates. Dabang Delhi KC are winless in five games and will be aiming to regain their winning momentum when they face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the night.

In their last match, hosts Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi KC, and they will be hoping their winning run continues when they face UP Yoddhas, in the final game of the night.