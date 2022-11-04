Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba; Jaipur Pink Panthers down Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Three games are lined up for tonight, with Patna Pirates taking on U Mumba in the first game.

FP Sports November 04, 2022 19:32:54 IST
In a previous match, Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddhas by a 34-29 scoreline. Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Nov 04, 2022 - 22:31 (IST)

Less than 10 minutes to go in the contest, and Puneri Paltan continue to lead against UP Yoddhas. 36-25. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 22:17 (IST)

Pardeep Narwal with an empty raid for UP Yoddhas. Puneri Paltan, though, continue to maintain lead  in the contest. 23-18 in favour of hosts Pune. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 22:07 (IST)

Puneri Paltan take a 19-11 lead against UP Yoddhas at the end of first half. Job's just half done, and UP Yoddhas will look to script a comeback from here, in the second half. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 21:59 (IST)

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas face off in the final contest of the night. Puneri Paltan take a 11-7 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 21:40 (IST)

A forgettable result for Dabang Delhi, who succumb to their sixth straight defeat. Jaipur Pink Panthers emerge winners with the final scoreline reading 45-40. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 21:09 (IST)

The second half of the contest is underway! Manjeet with a do--or-die raid for Dabang Delhi, and earns a point in it. Jaipur still in the lead with the scores 30-20. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 21:01 (IST)

Half-time from the second match in Pune. Jaipur Pink Panthers with a 28-19 lead against Dabang Delhi KC. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 20:46 (IST)

Japur Pink Panthers with some free-flowing Kabaddi at the moment. A sizeable lead, 11-3 to be exact for the Pink Panthers. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 20:41 (IST)

The second game between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers is underway. Rahul Chaudhari with the raid first up for Jaipur, and earn a point. Dabang Delhi replies with an equaliser soon after. 

Nov 04, 2022 - 20:29 (IST)

A thrilling win for Patna Pirates, as they beat U Mumba by a 34-29 margin. 

Preview: After a day’s break on Thursday, Pro Kabaddi League 2022 returns to Pune on Friday, where there will be a triple-header.

U Mumba will be looking for a win first up, against Patna Pirates. Dabang Delhi KC are winless in five games and will be aiming to regain their winning momentum when they face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the night.

In their last match, hosts Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi KC, and they will be hoping their winning run continues when they face UP Yoddhas, in the final game of the night.

Updated Date: November 04, 2022 21:42:56 IST

