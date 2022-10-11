PKL 9 LIVE UPDATES
What brilliance from Monu Goyat. He gets ALL OUT! Four massive points for Telugu Titans
PKL 9 LIVE score and updates: Patna Pirates 11-18 Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE SCORE: Follow this space for the latest update on Match 13 of PKL 2022 between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans.
It's a battle for that ‘W’— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 11, 2022
It's a duel for their first win
It's a fight for those 5 points
Things are going to heat up when the Pirates go up against the Titans 🔥
#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PATvTT
Preview: Patna Pirates will set their sights on their first win of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi Leaguw when they take on the struggling Telugu Titans in Match 13 on Tuesday.
Three-time champions Patna Pirates, who finished runners-up to Dabang Delhi last season, began their campaign with a 34-34 tie against Puneri Paltan on Saturday. The Pirates, however, would suffer a 35-30 loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers the following day.
Telugu Titans, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the 12-team table with two defeats from as many games and a Score Difference of -25. They will hope to put the defeats to Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors behind and begin on a fresh note on Tuesday.
The Pirates-Titans clash is the second on Tuesday evening, with the Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash having taken place earlier. Steelers won 27-22 to collect their second win in a row and jump to the second spot on the points table.
