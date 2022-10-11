PKL 9 LIVE score and updates: Patna Pirates 11-18 Telugu Titans

FP Sports October 11, 2022 20:34:21 IST
Patna Pirates began their ninth season with a 34-34 tie against Puneri Paltan. Image credit: Pro Kabaddi

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:56 (IST)

What brilliance from Monu Goyat. He gets ALL OUT! Four massive points for Telugu Titans

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:54 (IST)

Telugu Titans's defense is looking in good touch now. They are not letting the raiders take away the points easily

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:52 (IST)

Telugu Titans get crucial points with a super tackle. This has been a close encounter so far but the Titans lead by one point

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:49 (IST)

Sachin has come in for do or die raid. He has a brilliant foot work. But he will have to go out as he concedes a point because of time out

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:47 (IST)

Patna Pirates have got one point and important one. They open up their tackle points' account now

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:42 (IST)

Patna Pirates get one important point with that raid. They still trail 2-3

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:38 (IST)

Oct 11, 2022 - 20:20 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 13 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 with three-time champions and last year's runners-up Patna Pirates taking on Telugu Titans in the second fixture on Tuesday.

Preview: Patna Pirates will set their sights on their first win of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi Leaguw when they take on the struggling Telugu Titans in Match 13 on Tuesday.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates, who finished runners-up to Dabang Delhi last season, began their campaign with a 34-34 tie against Puneri Paltan on Saturday. The Pirates, however, would suffer a 35-30 loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers the following day.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the 12-team table with two defeats from as many games and a Score Difference of -25. They will hope to put the defeats to Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors behind and begin on a fresh note on Tuesday.

The Pirates-Titans clash is the second on Tuesday evening, with the Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash having taken place earlier. Steelers won 27-22 to collect their second win in a row and jump to the second spot on the points table.

Updated Date: October 11, 2022 20:57:28 IST

